Advertisement

Historic French town fights back against 'aggressive' McDonald's advertising

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
22 August 2017
15:42 CEST+02:00
mcdonald'sfood

Share this article

Historic French town fights back against 'aggressive' McDonald's advertising
File photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
22 August 2017
15:42 CEST+02:00
A small French town is fighting back against "aggressive" advertising from fast food chain McDonald's.

The mayor of Autun, Vincent Chauvet, said he had written to McDonald's bosses to retract their marketing campaign - and planned to pass a municipal law banning it if they failed to comply.

In total there were approximately 20 offending posters, each showing close-up photos of McDonald's products, including burgers, chicken nuggets, and fries.

Autun, a 2,000-year-old town in central France, is protected as a 'City of Art and History' and is in the running for Unesco World Heritage status - meaning that outdoor advertising is subject to strict regulations.

Despite their world-renowned cuisine, the French have a soft spot for 'McDo' as the burger giant is known in France.

And aside from the United States, no other country is home to so many of the chain's restaurants. 

READ MORE: Just why do the French love McDonald's so much?

In addition to the lures of free WiFi and cheap, convenient food, the chain has won over the French with attempts to fit in with national cuisine - offering a camembert burger and a McBaguette, as well as giving upmarket customers the option of a knife and fork in a world first.

And in 2014, locals in the northern town of Saint-Pol-Sur-Ternoise even launched a pro-McDonald's protest after delays at the opening of a new restaurant in the area.

But the chain has also riled the French at times.

Residents of one famous Paris street fiercely protested against a McDonald's being opened there in 2013, and city authorities have turned down three applications from the company to open a three-storey restaurant in the historic neighbourhood. 

In 2015, the Paris city council said that it would do "everything possible" to keep the golden arches out of the area.

And in the heart of Provence wine country, the small town of Saint-Romain-en-Viennois protested against plans for a new McDonald's in 2016.

 

 

 

 

 

mcdonald'sfood

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

British recipe for 'sausage croissant' sparks social media uproar in France

French government publishes first list of products linked to contaminated eggs

In France, you can get your oysters from a vending machine

Why the French aren't eating quite as healthily as you thought

How to snack (or not) like a French person

McDonald’s to give French customers knives and forks in world first

French boy left disabled after eating a steak haché: Former company bosses go on trial

French consumption of organic products dramatically on the rise
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France
Advertisement

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement
3,614 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Paris
  2. 40-metre yacht that sunk off Nice belonged to Italian business woman
  3. One killed in car-ramming at Marseille bus stop, French police
  4. Fire strands thousands of rail passengers in southern France
  5. Will France be the next country hit by anti-tourism protests?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
View all notices
Advertisement