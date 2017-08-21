Will France be the next country hit by anti-tourism protests?

As anti-tourism movements gain ground across Europe, could France be the next country to demand crackdowns on mass tourism?

Home to just 41 permanent residents, Germ has space to accommodate more than 6,000 visitors in hotels, hostels, and B&Bs.

That means that at full capacity, the town's population is multiplied by more than 150, with 96 percent of all houses in the area second homes.

And it's not only smaller towns feeling the strain of tourism.

In Cannes, for example, the population can triple during the summer, while the 26,000-strong population of Agde can multiple by a factor of nine when all the hotels in the town are full. In the latter, second homes account for 70 percent of all houses in the area.

And evidence that the locals are getting sick of the situation are starting to appear.

In Biarritz on the southwestern coast, stickers urging Parisians to "clear off" were plastered across the town this summer.

Vu à Biarritz ahaha j'adore 😂 pic.twitter.com/3JKMyJ92L2 — Thibaud (@DeylaudThibaud) August 7, 2017

With so many dwellings used for tourist purposes - whether by being converted into hotels or rented out via accommodation-sharing sites such as Airbnb - rental prices are being pushed up for locals.

It's this 'Airbnb effect' that has pushed tensions to boiling point in locations such as Venice and Barcelona.

In both those cities, locals have protested for years about being priced out of their homes, prompting authorities to crack down on mass tourism and introduce limits on new tourist accommodations.

And France could soon follow suit.