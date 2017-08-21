Another death on Mont Blanc amid attempts to crack down on under-equipped climbers

The death of a Ukrainian climber on Mont Blanc marks another fatal accident in a series that have recently occurred on western Europe's highest peak.

A Ukrainian climber was found dead on Mont Blanc on Saturday, a day after setting off to scale western Europe's highest peak, rescuers said.

The 42-year-old became trapped in an overnight storm on the 4,810-metre (15,780-foot) mountain.

The climber had alerted mountain rescuers that he was in trouble, but they could not come to his aid because of the poor conditions.

File photo AFP

"He had lost track of where he was, so he sent a signal around 10:00 pm (2000 GMT)," said the mountain unit of the gendarmerie in nearby Chamonix.

"But it was impossible to launch a rescue operation because the mountain was in the middle of major storm," the gendarmerie added, citing poor visibility.

The weather had improved enough by Saturday morning to allow a rescue helicopter to search for the man, whose body was found at an altitude of 4,000 metres.