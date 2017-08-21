French nightclub gives women free drinks for wearing short skirts

“The shorter it is, the more you get in return!” promised the L'Annexe club in Saint-Laurent-du-Var on the French Riviera.
All women attending the club on Friday night in a skirt measuring less than 25cm were allowed in for free, according to a publicity video.
Skirts between 18cm and 23cm long would entitle the wearer to one free drink, while those wearing a skirt less than 18cm long would be ‘rewarded’ with a bottle of Rosé wine.
The nightclub included some conditions on the deal: it was only valid before 2:30am, and “skirts worn over leggings, opaque tights, trousers, etc.” were excluded from the offer.
The club's Facebook post quickly went viral, with the video viewed over 33,000 times.
Another commenter, Lucille Venne, said the offer "made her want to puke".
In 2015, statistics showed that an act of sexual assault or rape was reported every 40 minutes in France.
"Everyone is free to dress like he/she wants because we are in Europe and there is freedom and here women can choose to be free," wrote American Anne Jhonson.
Another Facebook user pointed out that the video didn't specify whether the offer was limited to women. "Come in your kilts, guys!" he wrote.
The club itself was unrepentant, posting a video of Friday's event, with the comment: “Thanks to those who made a fuss, we had new customers tonight.”
That video showed customers drinking and dancing, with male staff pouring drinks into the mouths of female customers and several shots of women dancing in short skirts.
Earlier this year, the Paris city council announced a ban on "sexist adverts" in the French capital, just weeks after a "porno chic" ad campaign by fashion giant Yves Saint Laurent was ordered to be removed by France's advertising regulator ARPP after it drew hundreds of complaints.
