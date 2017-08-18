Advertisement

UPDATE: 28 French injured in Barcelona attack

The Local/AFP
evie-burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
18 August 2017
18:00 CEST+02:00
barcelona attack

Share this article

UPDATE: 28 French injured in Barcelona attack
Flowers, messages, stuffed toys and others items displayed on the Rambla boulevard. Photo: AFP
The Local/AFP
evie-burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
18 August 2017
18:00 CEST+02:00
Twenty-eight French people were injured when a van drove into pedestrians on Barcelona's Las Ramblas, according to an official statement from France's minister of foreign affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Eighteen of the French nationals affected in Thursday's attack are hospitalised, with eight of them, including four children, in a serious condition, Le Drian announced on Friday evening. 
 
The number has gone up since Friday morning when 26 French were believed to be among the injured. 

So far 14 people have been confirmed as killed in the attack, which was claimed by Isis just hours after it took place at around 5pm. Three Germans and one Belgian were listed among them. 
 
The attack was swiftly followed by another car-ramming attack south of Barcelona, in the seaside resort of Cambrils. Seven people were injured by the car, before police police shot five terrorists dead.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron voiced solidarity with Spain on Thursday after a deadly van rampage in Barcelona.
   
"We remain united and determined," Macron said on Twitter, describing it as a "tragic attack" and saying his thoughts were with the victims.
 
As a mark of respect for the victims, the Eiffel Tower's lights were turned off on the evening the attacks took place.  
 
Follow the latest developments on the attack on The Local Spain HERE
 
barcelona attack

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Advertisement

Recent highlights

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France
Advertisement

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement
3,734 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Paris: 26 percent of city centre homes lie empty
  2. Three French universities ranked among global top 100
  3. Eleven truly bizarre French animal-related idioms explained
  4. France provides toilets and taps for Calais migrants
  5. British recipe for 'sausage croissant' sparks social media uproar in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
View all notices
Advertisement