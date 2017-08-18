UPDATE: 28 French injured in Barcelona attack

Flowers, messages, stuffed toys and others items displayed on the Rambla boulevard. Photo: AFP

Twenty-eight French people were injured when a van drove into pedestrians on Barcelona's Las Ramblas, according to an official statement from France's minister of foreign affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Eighteen of the French nationals affected in Thursday's attack are hospitalised, with eight of them, including four children, in a serious condition, Le Drian announced on Friday evening.

The number has gone up since Friday morning when 26 French were believed to be among the injured.



So far 14 people have been confirmed as killed in the attack, which was claimed by Isis just hours after it took place at around 5pm. Three Germans and one Belgian were listed among them.

The attack was swiftly followed by another car-ramming attack south of Barcelona, in the seaside resort of Cambrils. Seven people were injured by the car, before police police shot five terrorists dead

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced solidarity with Spain on Thursday after a deadly van rampage in Barcelona.

"We remain united and determined," Macron said on Twitter, describing it as a "tragic attack" and saying his thoughts were with the victims.

As a mark of respect for the victims, the Eiffel Tower's lights were turned off on the evening the attacks took place.

La Torre Eiffel de París apaga sus luces por las víctimas del atentado de Barcelona https://t.co/2FAwBHBWs5 pic.twitter.com/T3LdCLcX34 — PLENO EUROPARL 🇪🇺 (@PlenoEuroparl) August 18, 2017