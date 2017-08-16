Advertisement

Three French universities ranked among global top 100

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
16 August 2017
13:01 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Three French universities ranked among global top 100
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
16 August 2017
13:01 CEST+02:00
Three universities in France made the top 100 in this year's prestigious Shanghai Ranking.
Among the top French performers, the Pierre and Marie Curie University ranked 40th, Paris Sud moved up five places to finish 41st and the Ecole Normale Supérieure was ranked 69th.
 
Other high-scoring French institutions were Aix Marseille University, the University of Strasbourg, and the University of Paris Diderot, all of which were ranked between 101st and 150th. 
 
 
READ ALSO:

AFP

But the list was dominated by American universities, with 16 of them featuring in the top 20 and Harvard University remaining the world's best for the 15th year.
 
Britain's Cambridge University moved up one place into third position and Oxford University, in seventh place, also ranked in the top ten alongside US powerhouses Stanford, Berkeley, MIT and Princeton. 
 
The Shanghai list rates universities according to a formula based on the number of articles they have published in prestigious academic journals, the number of highly-cited researchers working there, the number of Nobel Prizes or Fields Medals (in mathematics) won and the per-capita academic performance of each institution.

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Advertisement

Recent highlights

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France
Advertisement

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement
3,876 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Girl dead, 13 hurt after car 'deliberately' driven into restaurant east of Paris
  2. Car-ramming at French restaurant: What we know so far
  3. 93-year-old Frenchman escapes care home... to go on a date
  4. Nudist shot in the buttock on Corsican beach
  5. After 100 days, have the French already fallen out of love with Macron?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
View all notices
Advertisement