Advertisement

Drone makes mysterious delivery to French prison

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
16 August 2017
15:41 CEST+02:00
droneprisonvalence

Share this article

Drone makes mysterious delivery to French prison
A warder walks through Valence prison. Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
16 August 2017
15:41 CEST+02:00
Inmates at a French prison received a mysterious parcel delivery on Tuesday, with the unknown item arriving by drone.

The drone, equipped with a camera, was able to navigate its way into the prison and pass through the helicopter net above the courtyard, according to a report by France Bleu.

It made its delivery at around 3pm on Tuesday, while the majority of inmates were outside in the Valence prison, located in the Drôme department of southeastern France.

The jail is reserved for prisoners serving long sentences, and saw two serious riots last winter when detainees stole a supervisor's keys.

Guards raised the alarm immediately and carried out searches of the inmates, but were not able to recover the contents of its package.

The drone has been confiscated by police who are working to identify the sender and recipient.

READ ALSO: French prisons' crisis: Plans for 16,000 more beds

droneprisonvalence

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

France to scrap prison terms for cannabis users

Rats, bedbugs and overcrowding: Watchdog slams French prison

France to scrap special prison wings for dangerous jihadists

France taken to court for rat and cockroach-infested prison

France gives lift off to tough new drone laws

Stunning video captures first look at Versailles from the sky

French prisons' crisis: Plans for 16,000 more beds

Paris prison 'dismantles suspected radical network'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France
Advertisement

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement
3,876 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Girl dead, 13 hurt after car 'deliberately' driven into restaurant east of Paris
  2. Car-ramming at French restaurant: What we know so far
  3. 93-year-old Frenchman escapes care home... to go on a date
  4. Nudist shot in the buttock on Corsican beach
  5. After 100 days, have the French already fallen out of love with Macron?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
View all notices
Advertisement