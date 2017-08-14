Advertisement

Girl dead, four hurt after car 'deliberately' smashes into restaurant east of Paris

AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
14 August 2017
22:49 CEST+02:00
carattackparis

Share this article

Girl dead, four hurt after car 'deliberately' smashes into restaurant east of Paris
AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
14 August 2017
22:49 CEST+02:00
A car smashed into a pizza restaurant east of Paris late on Monday, killing an eight-year-old girl and badly injuring four other people, but investigators said the young driver had tried to commit suicide and the incident was not terror-related.
The episode came just five days after a terror-linked car attack on soldiers, the latest in a string of assaults in France since early 2015.
 
Investigators have "ruled out the terrorist hypothesis" behind the latest incident, which took place in the town of Sept-Sorts, 55 kilometres (34 miles) east of Paris, a source close to the inquiry said.
 
The man, who was arrested, said "he had tried to kill himself yesterday (Sunday) without success and decided to try again this way," the source said.
 
In Paris, interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said the fatality was a girl aged 13, and not aged eight as initially reported. Four people were seriously hurt, after a preliminary figure had been given of six. One of the four was the girl's younger brother, police said.
 
The driver, born in 1985, "is not known to the intelligence services and has no criminal record," Brandet said.
 
Earlier, the public prosecutor's office in the town of Meaux said investigators believed the act was "deliberate... but apparently has no connection with a terrorist act."
 
France is on edge after suffering a string of terror-related attacks, including the use of cars as weapons.
 
On August 9, six soldiers were injured after they were hit by a rented BMW in the western Paris suburb of Levallois Perret. A BMW was also involved in Monday's incident. The suspect, a 36-year-old Algerian man, was later shot and wounded after a dramatic motorway chase.
 
The death toll from jihadist attacks in France has exceeded 230 since January 2015.
 
The country has been under a state of emergency since the Islamic State group attacked in Paris in November 2015, leaving 130 people dead.
carattackparis

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Paris baker shoots customer after 'blowing a fuse'

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

Paris in August: Should you stay or should you go now?

Dead woman's body found in Paris bin

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

Paris police cancel DR Congo gig after violent demos

Torrential rain pounds Paris leaving Metro stations and roads flooded

Paris: City's crackdown on dirty streets sees 34,000 fines dished out in six months

Advertisement

Recent highlights

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France
Advertisement

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement
3,905 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Huge wildfires rage on Corsica
  2. 93-year-old Frenchman escapes care home... to go on a date
  3. France's Macron warns against 'escalation of tensions' over North Korea
  4. Football: Neymar braced for French culture shock in PSG debut
  5. After 100 days, have the French already fallen out of love with Macron?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
View all notices
Advertisement