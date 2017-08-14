Advertisement

High security in Lourdes ahead of annual pilgrimage

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
14 August 2017
10:27 CEST+02:00
lourdesreligionsecurity

Share this article

High security in Lourdes ahead of annual pilgrimage
French soldiers standing guard inside the sanctuary of Notre Dame de Lourdes in 2016. Photo: Pascal Pavani/AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
14 August 2017
10:27 CEST+02:00
High security measures are in place in Lourdes ahead of the expected arrival of around 25,000 Catholic pilgrims.

Worshippers can expect bag searches, traffic controls, and increased numbers of police officers on duty in the run-up to the Feast of the Assumption on August 15th, a key date in the Catholic calendar. 

Lourdes is one of the world's most important sites for religious tourism, with the shrine marking the spot where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared in a grotto to Bernadette Soubirous, a poor shepherd girl, in 1858.

Pilgrims started arriving at the south-western town over the weekend, flocking to the sanctuary in the foothills of the Pyrenees for a mass and procession to celebrate the ascent of the Virgin Mary into Heaven.

Security was significantly heightened for the event in 2016, when it fell less than one month after the murder of a priest by two terrorists in his Normandy church. 

And this year the extra measures will be in place once again.

Authorities stressed they had no knowledge of a particular threat to the site or the festival, but Béatrice Lagarde, the prefect of the Hautes-Pyrénees département, told local media that "there is no reason to downgrade the security system put in place last year".

"We are taking into account that the national threat remains at a high level," said Lagarde at a press conference outlining the measures.

Police presence has been reinforced, with an additional 300 police officers and soldiers deployed. That includes a team of 30 within the sanctuary itself, police dogs, and explosives specialists.

A further aerial team will also monitor the situation at the site from a police plane, as well as ensuring that bans on drones in the area were adhered to. A network of 30 cameras in the religious site and the city will allow further monitoring in real time.

The municipality has worked on traffic controls, aimed both at reducing congestion and crowding and guarding against possible attacks using a vehicle, such as the horrific truck attack on the Nice promenade in July 2016. The site will be pedestrianized thanks to a system of retractable bollards.

Just three of the 12 entrances to the sanctuary will be accessible, with anyone entering the site subject to bag searches. Additionally, authorities have banned processions outside the site from between midnight and 6am.

Christian sites of worship and areas popular with tourists are both considered to be potential targets for attacks on France, which has suffered a series of deadly attacks over the past two years.

Most recently, a man was arrested after using a vehicle to ram into a group of anti-terror soldiers in the northwestern suburbs of Paris, injuring six.

lourdesreligionsecurity

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Why France's Muslim voters are not all panicking about a Le Pen victory

Paris police given powers to search Metro passengers' bags after St Petersburg bombing

Teacher in France suspended for reading Bible to pupils in class

France to deploy nearly 100,000 police and soldiers over Christmas weekend

France under 'high' terror threat but security is in place, says Hollande

French town ordered to remove statue of Virgin Mary

'Attack Emergency': France introduces new level of security alert

French PM confirms plan to keep state of emergency

Advertisement

Recent highlights

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France
Advertisement

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement
3,905 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Huge wildfires rage on Corsica
  2. 93-year-old Frenchman escapes care home... to go on a date
  3. France's Macron warns against 'escalation of tensions' over North Korea
  4. Football: Neymar braced for French culture shock in PSG debut
  5. After 100 days, have the French already fallen out of love with Macron?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
View all notices
Advertisement