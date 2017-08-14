Nudist shot in the buttock on Corsican beach

A business owner in Corsica has been accused of shooting a woman with a pellet gun as he chased a group of nudists off a beach.

The woman, an Italian in her thirties, was with a group of friends, all of whom were nude during their visit to the beach in southern Corsica.

According to local media reports, the owner of a local beach bar had told the group to "get dressed or leave".



He then got his rifle and allegedly fired several shots at the group, hitting the woman and leaving her slightly injured on her left buttock.

The incident took place at around 2pm on Wednesday, August 9th and was first reported by France 3 Corsica the following day.

The remote beach of Carataggio is not officially a nudist beach, but according to local media reports and comments left on travel review site TripAdvisor, it is located close to a naturist beach and nudity is common. According to French beach website Plages, the majority of visitors to the beach are naturists.

Ten complaints were filed over the incident and local prosecutors opened an investigation, Corse Matin reported. However there was not enough evidence to keep the man in police custody.

