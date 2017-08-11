Top ten tips on showing an elderly relative around Paris

Alison Whisson

There's no doubt that navigating Paris with an elderly relative is challenging, but if you're prepared, it can be a lot easier (and more fun!) than you might expect.

When journalist Alison Whisson from the Five Little Stars blog found out that her 86 year-old grandmother was coming all the way from Australia to visit her in Paris (partly to fulfil her dream of walking over Pont Neuf Bridge), her first reaction was to panic.

But after some careful planning, both Alison and her grandmother had a fantastic time.

Here are her top ten tips on surviving Paris with an elderly relative.

1. Stairs are your enemy

If your visitor is staying in a an apartment or a hotel you should make sure there is an elevator. This sounds strange for a city as modern as Paris but some budget hotels don't have them simply because the buildings are so old.

And even if the apartment building does have a lift, it might not go all the way up to the top floors.

It's no surprise Parisian women are slim!

Alison Whisson (R) with her grandmother. Photo: Alison Whisson

2. Beware of the shower bath

Check the accommodation has a shower cubicle and not a shower bath (the kind you step into).

Shower baths are very common in Paris but almost impossible for an elderly person to get into without help!

3. Avoid the Metro

If your budget allows, it's best to take an Uber or a Taxi whenever you can. This might mean you see fewer sights but I think it's worth the sacrifice.

Local buses are also a good choice and many older Parisians use them a lot. Buses are efficient, there are plenty of seats for the elderly and they are not very full during the daytime (avoid rush hour though).

If you must get the Metro, check there are lifts at both ends. Charles De Gaulle-Etoile station (Metro Line 1 or RER A) takes you directly to the Arc de Triomphe, but it only has a lift at one station exit (follow the signs for Avenue Carnot).

CHECK HERE (both English and French available) for the list of services available at Paris stations. (both English and French available) for the list of services available at Paris stations.

Alison Whisson

4. Use the tools at your disposal

My grandma loved the Hop on Hop Off bus. However, the steps to the top are very narrow. She nearly fell backwards trying to get up there. Luckily I wasn't the only one with her that day so we were able to support her from the front and back as she went up! It was worth it to see her face as we approached the Eiffel Tower.

Afterwards, we sat downstairs which wasn't as exciting but it was relaxing and we enjoyed being able to get off the bus easily.

Bateaux Parisiens is also a great boat tour along the River Seine and takes in most of the key sights.

5. Factor in a lot of breaks

My grandma is pretty healthy and energetic for her age but Paris very quickly tired her out.

We stopped every 5 minutes at a bench or in a café. In the end, we didn't get to see half of what I'd planned for her but she didn't mind at all. She had a small list of "must see" places and we slowly worked our way through them.

Some days she asked to stay in to watch TV so she could recharge. If your grandparent is open to the idea, you can also hire foldable and light weight wheelchairs from some pharmacies. CHECK HERE for more wheelchair hiring services.

Alison Whisson