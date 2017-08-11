Advertisement

Concerns grow over Japanese climber missing on Mont Blanc

AFP/The Local
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
11 August 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
mont blanc

Share this article

Concerns grow over Japanese climber missing on Mont Blanc
Ashley Coates/Flickr
AFP/The Local
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
11 August 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
Worries mounted Thursday for a 35-year-old Japanese climber who sent an SOS message after getting trapped in bad weather on the Mont Blanc mountain in France.

The man posted a message on social media on Wednesday saying he was coming down from the 4,810-metre (15,780-feet) summit of western Europe's highest peak but needed help.

Thursday was his fourth night on Mont Blanc alone, Le Parisien reported.

Rescue helicopters are unable to fly because of poor visibility and rain with conditions only expected to improve on Saturday.

Patrice Ribes, head of the local police rescue service, said the climber "could survive several days" providing he had found shelter and had enough water.

"As soon as we can, we'll go looking for him," he added.

Police have posted a Facebook appeal to help them in their search (see below). 

READ ALSO: 

This isn't the first time Mont Blanc has made the headlines this summer, with two Germans found dead on Wednesday after dying of hypothermia.

Earlier in August, The Local reported on the death of a South Korean mountain climber on the peak. 

And in late July, The Local reported on human remains thought to belong to passengers killed in one or other of two Air India plane crashes more than 50 years ago discovered on Mont Blanc. 

mont blanc

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Rescuers find missing South Korean climber dead on Mont Blanc

Human remains found on Mont Blanc may belong to Air India victims

French Alps: Austrian falls to death on Mont Blanc

Mont Blanc cable car to reopen nine months after tourists were left hanging overnight

Relief for trapped tourists as Mont Blanc cable car restarts

Dozens spend night stuck in cable cars over French Alps

Climb Mont Blanc from your armchair thanks to Google

Mont Blanc's Mer de Glace loses three metres
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France
Advertisement

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement
3,852 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man shot and arrested over car attack on anti-terror soldiers outside Paris
  2. The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement
  3. France and Germany to tackle Airbnb's 'unacceptable' tax regime
  4. Paris baker shoots customer after 'blowing a fuse'
  5. Six British holidaymakers struck by lightning in southeastern France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
View all notices
Advertisement