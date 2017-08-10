Paris baker shoots customer after 'blowing a fuse'

Photo: AFP

The owner of a bakery, 64, shot a customer before fleeing the scene on a scooter, telling investigators that he had "blown a fuse".

The 27 year-old male victim suffered serious injuries to his arms during the attack that took place in a small boulangerie in Rue Montgallet (see below) in the 12th arrondissement of Paris.

The victim, a Parisian, was urgently transported to the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in the 13th arrondissement on Tuesday afternoon.

Rue Montgallet where the incident took place. Google maps

While his injuries are serious they are not life-threatening, according to Le Parisien , which added that he was shot with a 7.65 caliber firearm that was stored under his counter.

After fleeing the scene, the baker was intercepted by a policeman on patrol on Rue Pajol seven kilometres away in the city's 18th arrondissement, where he lives.

He has been taken into custody and his shop is currently closed.

But investigators are having a difficult time finding out the exact cause behind the strange tale which could well have ended in murder.

And after recovering video surveillance images and speaking to witnesses the situation does not seem to be any clearer.

"I was in my shop," one person told Le Parisien. "I heard a scream. I left. A man ran out shouting. The baker followed him and fired. The man collapsed."

Police are waiting to interview the victim, who has been described as a "bit unusual", according to a source close to the case.

The young man said the affair started over a "coffee that wasn't served".

Meanwhile the baker, who is "rather nice" according to his neighbour, confessed to investigators that he "blew a fuse" and is "incapable of explaining his actions".