French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

Photo: Leggett Immobilier

Do you dream of having your very own guest house in France? If so, check out our Property of the Week.

Where is it?

The property is in a small, quiet village called Aigrefeuille-d'Aunis situated between the beautiful coastal city of La Rochelle (20km) and the picturesque town of Surgères (17km) in the Charente-Maritime department in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of southwestern France.

La Rochelle International Airport is situated just 30 minutes away from Aigrefeuille d'Aunis by car, with flights to London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Dublin, Edinburgh and Brussels, among other international destinations.

Google maps

How much does it cost?

It's on the market for €550,000 or £497,393 depending on exchange rates.

Describe the house:

This lovely property includes two beautiful stone houses, one a private residence with a large kitchen and lounge, and the other boasting five guest rooms, each with its own shower-room or bathroom.

The guest-room section, which provides an annual revenue of approximately €63,000, also has a large kitchen/diner with windows looking out over the heated swimming pool.

An outbuilding, currently used as a wellness room with sauna and shower-room/WC, could be changed into a separate living space.

Why buy it?

Legett Immobilier say : "Two very pretty houses, on enclosed land with trees, very pleasant, and a beautiful heated swimming pool.

"Its location is very good, in the countryside but with easy access to towns such as La Rochelle and Surgères. A visit is a must."

And the photos: