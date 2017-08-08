Advertisement

French farmer gets suspended sentence for helping migrants enter France

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
8 August 2017
13:17 CEST+02:00
migrants

Share this article

French farmer gets suspended sentence for helping migrants enter France
French farmer Cedric Herrou stands outside a courthouse near a sign reading "No to the crime of solidarity". AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
8 August 2017
13:17 CEST+02:00
A French appeals court on Tuesday increased the sentence against a farmer who has made a point of helping migrants cross the border from Italy, but stopped short of jailing him.
The court in Aix-en-Provence gave activist Cedric Herrou a four-month suspended sentence -- half the length the prosecutor had asked for, but more than his initial sentence.
   
"This is a warning sentence," the court's senior judge told him. "If you are convicted again, you risk having this sentence applied."
   
Herrou was unrepentant as he emerged from court, where around 30 activists and supporters were on hand to support him.
   
"They'll just have to put me in prison, it'll be simpler," he said. "I will continue to fight from prison."
 
READ ALSO:
'Heroic' farmer faces prison for helping migrants into France
Cedric Herrou. AFP   
 
He would be appealing the sentence to the country's top court, he added.
   
Earlier, just before entering court to receive his sentence, he told reporters: "It is the role of a citizen in a democracy to take action when the state fails to."
   
Herrou, an organic olive farmer, is a leading figure in Roya Citoyenne, an association dedicated to helping migrants.
   
At his original trial in February, he received a suspended 3,000-euro fine for helping migrants on the Italian side of the border cross the border.
   
But he was acquitted on another charge of sheltering around 50 Eritrean illegal migrants at a disused railway building.
   
The appeals court Tuesday confirmed the first conviction but reversed the acquittal.
   
Hailed as a hero by some, irresponsible by others, Herrou was in no mood to compromise Tuesday.
   
"I say to all the families I helped that I do not regret anything, that I did it with pleasure," he said.
   
"If the immigration was coming from the north of Europe, the courts wouldn't be acting this way, this is state racism," he added.
   
Herrou is one of several people to appear in court in southern France charged with illegally assisting migrants who have travelled up through Europe after crossing the Mediterranean in rickety boats.
   
His home is just a few kilometres from the border with Italy and despite the court case he continues to help migrants who turn up on his doorstep prepare their applications for asylum.
   
Last month he was arrested and charged as he accompanied 156 migrants to Marseille to help them file their asylum requests.
   
Since the beginning of 2017, more than 117,000 people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing into Europe from north Africa -- more than 96,000 of them arriving in Italy.
   
Already this year, 2,417 had died attempting the crossing, according to figures from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).
migrants

Share this article

Related articles

French court rules government must supply water to migrants

Toddler among 26 migrants found in refrigerated lorry

France must build more migrant centres, rights watchdog says

France jails Britons for smuggling migrants into England

France to boost housing for migrants as mayor tweets shock images of camp's child refugees

Paris police evacuate 2,500 migrants from squalid camp

Police break up clashes between African migrants in Calais

French court orders Calais to provide drinking water for migrants but not shelter
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Advertisement

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement
3,944 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How quality of life improves when you move to France
  2. The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement
  3. Eiffel Tower knifeman 'wanted to kill soldier'
  4. Opposition mounts against official 'first lady' role for Brigitte Macron
  5. Million-euro payout over exploding whipped cream dispenser in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
View all notices
Advertisement