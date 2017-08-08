France: Memorial to Jewish children sent to Nazi-run death camps vandalised

AFP

A plaque bearing the names of Jewish children deported from France during World War II has been desecrated by vandals.

"We are horrified but we won't give up. We'll rebuild it," said Jean Levy, the head of a charity committed to preserving the memory of the 44 Jewish children deported from Izieu in eastern France in 1944.

A plaque bearing the names of the victims, who were sent to Nazi-run death camps, has been desecrated and smashed, Levy said.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb called the attack "cowardly and despicable."

In 1987, Klaus Barbie, the head of Nazi police in the nearby city of Lyon, was jailed for life for his role in the arrest and deportation of the children in Izieu.

He died of cancer in solitary confinement in 1991.