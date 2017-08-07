Advertisement

Opposition mounts against official 'first lady' role for Brigitte Macron

AFP/The Local
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
7 August 2017
10:32 CEST+02:00
macronbrigittefirst lady

Share this article

Opposition mounts against official 'first lady' role for Brigitte Macron
Photo: AFP
AFP/The Local
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
7 August 2017
10:32 CEST+02:00
French President Emmanuel Macron has made it clear that he wants to give his wife Brigitte an official role as France's first lady but if a new petition is anything to go by, it looks like the French aren't so keen.
Nearly 200,000 people have signed an online petition against the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron being given a formal position as the country's First Lady.
   
The petition on change.org began two weeks ago to demand that no public money be set aside for the First Lady role which Macron promised to create for his wife Brigitte on the campaign trail ahead of his victory in May.
   
"Brigitte Macron currently has a team of two or three aides, as well as two secretaries and two security agents. That's enough," says the petition which had collected around 190,000 signatories on Monday morning. 
 
READ ALSO:
IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux
AFP
 
Macron, 39, promised to create the position for his 64-year-old wife to clarify her status but promised that she would not be paid from public funds.
   
Far-left opponents of Macron in parliament have already protested against the plan at a time when the government is cutting budgets and about to pass a new law to prevent MPs from hiring family members as assistants.
macronbrigittefirst lady

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Macron backpedals on creating official 'first lady' status for his wife

Macron's popularity slips, says poll

French parliament approves Macron's drive to loosen labour laws

Female Macron MP punched at French market

Doubts over Macron's plan for asylum checks in Libya

France to nationalise its biggest shipyard after standoff with Italy

Woman pushed into River Seine for refusing to buy drugs

Trump on Macron: 'He loves holding my hand and that's good'

Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer
Advertisement

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

IN PICS: Ten must-visit French villages you've never heard of
Advertisement
3,894 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eiffel Tower knifeman 'wanted to kill soldier'
  2. The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement
  3. Opposition mounts against official 'first lady' role for Brigitte Macron
  4. Million-euro payout over exploding whipped cream dispenser in France
  5. French farmers, breeders demand action against wolves
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
View all notices
Advertisement