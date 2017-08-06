Advertisement

Fans hail Neymar as PSG stroll to opening win

AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
6 August 2017
08:34 CEST+02:00
Paris Saint-Germain celebrated the arrival of Brazilian superstar Neymar in festive style with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Amiens in their Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.

The Parc des Princes in Paris reverberated to the sound of Neymar's name chanted over and again before kick off as the world's most expensive player was presented to fans.

"Paris is magic," said Neymar as he vowed to "win lots of trophies" for his mega-rich employers following his 222-million-euro transfer from Barcelona.

Neymar has been bought to bring Champions League glory to PSG's Qatari owners and on this evidence he won't be needed for humdrum domestic matters as the newly-promoted visitors were nonchalantly dismissed.

"This (signing) shows the ambition from both sides: we're trying to improve and for Neymar this bet is also to take a step forward," said PSG coach Unai Emery.

"Our ambition is to get closer to winning trophies and the Champions League is one of those."

The world record signing did not play in the match, with his international transfer certificate not lodged with the French league by the midnight deadline on Friday.

But there was a festive atmosphere and an almost casual confidence amongst the PSG players that the goals would come as they wove intricate patterns around the pitch, multiplying the tricks and flicks as Amiens' overworked defenders held on grimly.

Last season's top scorer Edinson Cavani opened the scoring three minutes before the break with Javier Pastore notching the second 10 minutes from time of a one-sided affair.

"There was a great atmosphere, the fans pushed us to win and I hope they will continue to do so the whole season," added Emery.

"We controlled the match with our possession and chances.

"If there had been more clarity, we could have scored more goals and had an easier win."

