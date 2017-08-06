Advertisement

Eiffel Tower knifeman 'wanted to kill soldier'

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
6 August 2017
19:36 CEST+02:00
terror

Share this article

Eiffel Tower knifeman 'wanted to kill soldier'
AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
6 August 2017
19:36 CEST+02:00
A man arrested at the Eiffel Tower after brandishing a knife in front of tourists and security forces has told investigators he wanted to kill a soldier, sources close to the case told AFP on Sunday.

The intruder, who is aged 18 and has a history of psychological problems, was arrested late on Saturday at the Paris monument after bursting past security and shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is Greatest").

Armed soldiers who are permanently stationed at the Eiffel Tower surrounded him and ordered him to drop his weapon, which he did without attacking anyone, one security source said, asking not to be named.

In custody, he said he wanted to commit "an attack against a soldier and had been in contact with a member of the jihadist group Islamic State who encouraged him to take action," a separate source told AFP.

READ ALSO: 

AFP

France has been in a state of emergency since November 2015 and has seen a string of attacks on security forces who have been regularly targeted, particularly those guarding key tourist sites.

In February, a man armed with a machete attacked four soldiers on patrol at Paris's Louvre Museum, while in April another extremist shot and killed a policeman on the Champs Elysees. 
 
In June, a 40-year-old Algeria doctorate student who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group attacked a policeman with a hammer outside Notre Dame cathedral.
 
Evacuation
 
Police had initially treated Saturday's Eiffel Tower incident as a criminal case, but anti-terror prosecutors have since taken over the investigation.
 
After the arrest, police checked the Eiffel Tower site and called for it to be evacuated at around 00:30, 15 minutes before it normally closes, a statement from the company that runs the monument said.  
 
The intruder was wearing a Paris Saint-Germain football shirt. At the time of the incident the tower was lit up with the colours of the team to welcome the club's new world-record signing, Brazilian star Neymar.
   
The legal source said the man with the knife, a Frenchman born in the West African state of Mauritania, was a patient in a psychiatric hospital who had been let out for the weekend.
 
He was found guilty of inciting terrorism and making death threats in December 2016 and received a suspended sentence.
 
The tower reopened on Sunday morning as usual at 09:00 am (0700 GMT) Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo praised the "professionalism and reactions" of security forces at the site.
terror

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

France's only deradicalization centre is closing

French bank fined €5 million over anti-terror lapses

French court bans 'obscene' Nice attack photos

French police charge suspect linked to 2015 kosher supermarket attack

France identifies 100 registered gun owners on terror watchlist

French court jails jihadist recruits

French terror cell members sentenced over Jewish grocery attack

Champs-Elysées attacker had arms permit despite being on terror watchlist
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer
Advertisement

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

IN PICS: Ten must-visit French villages you've never heard of
Advertisement
3,891 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to find the right summer job in France
  2. Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains
  3. Scientists uncover secrets of 12 Christian relics in Paris
  4. Mummified body discovered near salt water pool in southern France
  5. Eiffel Tower knifeman 'wanted to kill soldier'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
View all notices
Advertisement