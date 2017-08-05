Advertisement

Thieves strip 'Space Invader' mosaics from Paris walls

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
5 August 2017
08:52 CEST+02:00
arttheftstreet art

Share this article

Thieves strip 'Space Invader' mosaics from Paris walls
'Hong Kong Phooey' by the French artist known as Invader on exhibition in Hong Kong. File photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
5 August 2017
08:52 CEST+02:00
Thieves pretending to be Paris city workers have in the past few days stripped the French capital's walls of pixellated works from French urban artist Invader, the city said on Friday.

A spokeswoman said "more than a dozen pieces" from the artist have been torn from walls all around the city.

Invader, whose real name or identity is unknown, produces pixellated works using bathroom tiles that hark back stylistically to early video games such as the 1978 "Space Invaders".

Some of his "invasions" have resulted in him being questioned by police, but copies of his works have often sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Two years ago, his mosaic of 1970s American cartoon character Hong Kong Phooey sold at auction at Sotheby's in Hong Kong for HK$2 million ($256,000).

The city of Paris said it "has decided to file a complaint for abuse of functions" because the two suspected thieves "were disguised as Paris city workers" in order to steal the mosaic works.

Authorities were alerted to the thefts on social media, with Parisians snapping pictures of the pretend workers on Twitter and asking why the city was removing the mosaics.

We "quickly realised that those were not our agents, nor our vehicles or our jackets," the city said.

Invader previously addressed the issue of theft on his official website, saying that his pieces have been "removed, damaged or destroyed by individuals who seek to resell them."

But the artist added: "Given the type of tiles I use, to steal the work is impossible. These individuals by removing the mosaics destroy the piece and then have to buy ceramics to repair or recreate the work."

Authorities have not said whether an investigation has been opened.

READ ALSO: French police destroy 'work of art' thinking it was illegal cannabis plantation

arttheftstreet art

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Man held for theft of rocket launchers from French train

Crown with 1,800 gem stones stolen from museum in Lyon

Art dealer 'forgets' €1.5 millon picture in Paris taxi

'It's like tripping' says French artist entombed in rock

The most common scams by thieves to avoid whilst driving in France

New Paris museum boosts city's claim as global capital of modern art

Thieves use common Paris street scam to steal €200K in jewels

Paris Centre Pompidou museum shut by security guard strike
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer
Advertisement

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

IN PICS: Ten must-visit French villages you've never heard of
Advertisement
3,930 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to find the right summer job in France
  2. Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains
  3. The 26 things that happen in France every summer
  4. Scientists uncover secrets of 12 Christian relics in Paris
  5. Mummified body discovered near salt water pool in southern France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
View all notices
Advertisement