Heatwave warnings extended as southeastern France continues to sizzle

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
3 August 2017
11:35 CEST+02:00
weatherheatwavesummer

Photo: AFP
People in southeast France and Corsica are roasting under scorching temperatures as some areas reach a steamy 40C.
Scorching temperatures are set to continue in southeast France and Corsica on Thursday, with 13 departments placed on orange alert for heatwaves by national weather agency Météo France
 
Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Hautes-Alpes, Alpes-Maritimes, Ardèche, Bouches-du-Rhône, Corse-du-Sud, Gard, Haute-Corse, Drôme, Isère, Rhône, Var and Vaucluse have all been placed on orange alert, which calls for people to be "very vigilant". 
 
READ ALSO:
Météo France
 
The warnings are expected to remain in place until "at least" 7am on Friday, the national weather agency has said, adding that the high temperatures could last into the weekend. 
 
It's predicted that on Thursday afternoon, the mercury will reach up to 40C in parts of the country after a scorching day on Wednesday, which saw temperatures exceed 40C in the Rhone Valley and Corsica. 
 
In Grenoble, the mercury is set to reach 37C, while in Lyon it will reach a roasting 36C.
