Roasting temperatures set to hit the south east of France

Photo: AFP

The mercury is set to soar in south east France and Corsica in the days ahead.

Scorching temperatures are set to hit south east France on Wednesday with 12 departments placed on orange alert for heatwaves by national weather agency Météo France

Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Hautes-Alpes, Alpes-Maritimes, Ardèche, Bouches-du-Rhône, Corse-du-Sud, Haute-Corse, Drôme, Isère, Rhône, Var and Vaucluse have been placed on orange alert which calls for people to be "very vigilant".

READ ALSO:

The 12 departments were placed on alert at midnight on Tuesday, with the current wave of hot temperatures expected to last until "at least" 9pm on Thursday, the national weather agency has said, adding that certain areas were already experiencing scorching temperatures at the end of Tuesday night.

It's predicted that maximum temperatures on Wednesday will easily reach above a roasting 34C in the Lyon area and Dauphiné in the south east and 36C in the Rhone Valley.

While on the French Riviera the mercury is really set to soar with temperatures expected to frequently go higher than 38C and occasionally even higher in Corsica, during the days ahead, the weather agency said.