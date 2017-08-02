French accent voted 'sexiest in the world'

French actor Audrey Tautou. AFP

The French accent is as alluring as ever with a poll confirming it is the "sexiest in the world".

Pipping Italian and Spanish to the post for the title of "sexiest in the world", the French accent continues to seduce foreigners, according to a new poll published on Monday by language learning app Babbel

The poll, which consulted 15,000 Babbel users, showed that the accent is the most seductive of them all for an overwhelming 63 percent of Australians and 43 percent of Americans, while an impressive 47 percent of Italians find the French accent impossible to resist.

READ ALSO:

Photo: Gua_com/flickr

And it seems the feeling is mutual, with 40 percent of French voters choosing Italian as the accent most responsible for getting them hot under the collar.

But, despite what you may have heard about your mignon British accent, just 23 percent of French voters opted for British as the sexiest accent, while Spanish was even further behind with just 18 percent.

French voters chose Turkish and German the fourth and fifth sexiest accents, respectively.

And in a world where some accents are classed as the "sexiest", inevitably there are those that fall into the category "least sexy" .

According to Babbel users, among these are Polish, Turkish, Danish, Dutch and Russian.