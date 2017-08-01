What's on in France: Eight great things to do in August 2017

Always wanted to head to Corsica but never had a reason? Why not pop down to the Lama Film Festival. Granted, you'll need to have a good grasp of French to understand the films, and considering it's a European Film Festival the subtitles will be in French - BUT - take a look at the video below and tell us that you wouldn't want to visit this charming town.
Thousands of musicians are set to descend on the town of Lorient in Brittany, western France for the annual InterCeltique festival. Brittany is one of the six "Celtic nations" where Celtic traits have survived (the others are Cornwall, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, and the Isle of Man).
Expect Celtic music in various styles, including traditional, classical, folk, jazz, and even rock. All aspects of Celtic art will be explored over the ten days, with writers, film directors, painters and lecturers on hand.
The town of Dax, in the south west of France, plays host to its biggest festival of the year in August for La Feria. The festival will certainly not be for everyone's taste as it involves the ever divisive Corrida or bullfighting, which has long been a tradition in the area.
But there is also plenty of entertainment on hand, including folk music, fireworks, and activities for the kids.
If you a fan of all things jazz then this is the festival for you. Head to the town of Ramatuelle on the French Riviera and listen to jazz acts to your heart's content. This year's programme includes Lisa Simone, daughter of singing legend, Nina Simone.