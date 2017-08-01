What's on in France: Eight great things to do in August 2017

Photo: AFP

If you're in France for August, you might notice the towns and cities empty out for the summer - but don't worry, there's still plenty to do for those who are left behind.

Here's our pick of the best events on in France in August, from food to culture and plenty more besides.

Lama Film Festival, Until August 4th

Always wanted to head to Corsica but never had a reason? Why not pop down to the Lama Film Festival. Granted, you'll need to have a good grasp of French to understand the films, and considering it's a European Film Festival the subtitles will be in French - BUT - take a look at the video below and tell us that you wouldn't want to visit this charming town.

Celtique Festival, Brittany, August 4th-13th

Thousands of musicians are set to descend on the town of Lorient in Brittany, western France for the annual InterCeltique festival. Brittany is one of the six "Celtic nations" where Celtic traits have survived (the others are Cornwall, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, and the Isle of Man).

AFP

Expect Celtic music in various styles, including traditional, classical, folk, jazz, and even rock. All aspects of Celtic art will be explored over the ten days, with writers, film directors, painters and lecturers on hand.

Fête du bruit, Landernau, August 11th-13th

This annual music festival takes place in Landerneau, in Brittany, western France with this year's headliners including Texas (Friday). Tickets for the three-day pass are on sale for €118.

Feria de Dax, August 11th-15th

The town of Dax, in the south west of France, plays host to its biggest festival of the year in August for La Feria. The festival will certainly not be for everyone's taste as it involves the ever divisive Corrida or bullfighting, which has long been a tradition in the area.

AFP

But there is also plenty of entertainment on hand, including folk music, fireworks, and activities for the kids.

Jazz Festival, Ramatuelle, August 16th-20th

If you a fan of all things jazz then this is the festival for you. Head to the town of Ramatuelle on the French Riviera and listen to jazz acts to your heart's content. This year's programme includes Lisa Simone, daughter of singing legend, Nina Simone.

Fête du Cassoulet, Aude, August 24th-28th

Who doesn't love a good cassoulet? Luckily, the name of this festival doesn't deceive, with over 40,000 varieties of the delicious French specialty on offer (l earn how to cook it here ).

But that's not all there is to it, Fete du Cassoulet also offers up a hearty dish of musical acts and sporting events.

Get an idea of what to expect from the video below. Bon appetit!

This year, Paris's three-day summer festival features The XX, PJ Harvey, George Ezra and plenty more great acts. Buy tickets from the website.

The Chemical Brothers performing at last year's Rock-en-Seine. AFP

Festival du Comminges, August

Do you like classical music? Look no further. This music festival is celebrating its 42nd year in 2017, and it's already showcased some since it opened earlier this summer.

August will be no exception, with the southern French town playing host to a range of choirs (including Gregorian, Orthodox Russian, and Basque), and indeed fine music on most days.