Advertisement

The Swedish model is a 'true source of inspiration': Macron

The Local
news@thelocal.se
1 August 2017
10:00 CEST+02:00
emmanuel macronstefan löfvenfranceclimate changemigrationrefugeesinnovationstartups

Share this article

The Swedish model is a 'true source of inspiration': Macron
Stefan Löfven and Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Photo: Michel Euler/AP
The Local
news@thelocal.se
1 August 2017
10:00 CEST+02:00
French President Emmanuel Macron has praised the "Swedish model", calling it a "true source of inspiration" following a meeting with Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in Paris.

Speaking alongside Löfven after the meeting between the two at the Elysée Palace on Monday, Macron opened his statement by heaping praise on Sweden.

"Sweden has managed to develop its social model without ever betraying it, reconciling a competitive model with real demand for social justice," he said.

"I have always considered what some call 'the Swedish model' a true source of inspiration in many respects," France's President continued.

Some of the subjects the two leaders discussed in the French capital included the EU, climate change and migration.

"Sweden took on more than its share of responsibility by receiving more than 160,000 asylum seekers in 2015 alone, and its appeal for solidarity in this area in the European Union has been heard," Macron noted in reference to Sweden taking in a record number of asylum seekers that year.

"I would like a more pro-active policy in this area, based on serious policy reform when it comes to the reception and administration of asylum seekers in France and urgent reform of European asylum policy," he continued.

"We have talked about the need to better manage the migration flows to Europe. This is obviously a key issue for both our countries. The European Union urgently needs a new common asylum system built on shared responsibility between all the Member States. We also discussed ways to address all the root causes of migration, including in countries in sub-Saharan Africa where both France and Sweden have a presence," Löfven said in his statement.

"I want to commend President Macron on his leadership on climate change," the Swedish PM added, before going on to announce a new "deep innovation partnership" between Sweden and France.

"Some of the areas we would like to cover in this partnership are cooperation on clean energy and climate-smart transportation, and of course also an exchange of best practices to create favourable conditions for startups. So by joining forces on innovation we can create jobs and also more sustainable economic growth, and tackle by that joint challenges such as climate change more effectively," he concluded.

READ ALSO: Swedish PM calls Macron win 'a victory for European cooperation'

emmanuel macronstefan löfvenfranceclimate changemigrationrefugeesinnovationstartups

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Toddler among 26 migrants found in refrigerated lorry

France bans MPs from hiring family members

France must build more migrant centres, rights watchdog says

Merkel and Macron put defence at heart of blooming ties

France to boost housing for migrants as mayor tweets shock images of camp's child refugees

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

First Syrian refugees arrive in France under deal with Christian groups

Macron in Mali for diplomatic push on Sahel anti-jihad force
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement

IN PICS: Ten must-visit French villages you've never heard of

Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)
Advertisement
4,415 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Paris in August: Should you stay or should you go now?
  2. Everything that changes in France from August 2017
  3. Archaeologists uncover 'little Pompeii' in France
  4. The Swedish model is a 'true source of inspiration': Macron
  5. Violent summer storms to hit France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
View all notices
Advertisement