Holidaymakers react to Montparnasse train station chaos

Photo: AFP

With Montparnasse station in chaos after signal failures led to delays for thousands of holidaymakers, many took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Since Sunday thousands of holidaymakers at Montparnasse train station in Paris have experienced travel chaos after an electrical fault led to several days of massive delays and cancellations.

And with Montparnasse providing links to the west and south west of France - popular destinations during the summer period - people were not too happy about hanging around the French capital for longer than necessary on one of the busiest weekends of the summer.

Many of the train services, including the TGV service (train à grand vitesse), were disrupted as a result of signal failures caused by the electrical problems, leaving holidaymakers angry and frustrated.

On Tuesday, there was finally some good news for train users as things started to get back to normal with the station opening its doors at 6am after closing Monday night to allow engineers to identify the source of the problems.

But while France's national train company SNCF said the exact source of the fault had been identified, disruptions were set to continue until Wednesday.

Unsurprisingly many train users have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.

What a massive failure of @sncf #Montparnasse .Worst railway and communication experience ever. Waiting two days and now not able to sit 😠 — Jenneke van Pijpen (@Jennekevanp) August 1, 2017

Many of the reactions expressed irritation at the way SNCF was handling the chaos with one holidaymaker mocking the announcements from the train company, "SNCF invites you to delay your summer holidays until November. Thank you." (see below).