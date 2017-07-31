Advertisement

Violent summer storms to hit France

31 July 2017
11:10 CEST+02:00
Violent summer storms to hit France
Photo: AFP
Large stretches of France are set to be hit by violent storms on Monday with 14 departments from the south west to the north east placed on alert.
Violent storms are expected to hit France on Monday from 4pm with 14 departments placed on alert by national weather agency Météo France
 
Swathes of France from the mountainous Massif Central area of southern France to areas bordering Luxembourg in the north east have been placed on orange alert - the second highest warning level the agency issues which urges the public to be "very vigilant".
 
 
READ ALSO:

 
The 14 departments on alert are Allier, Ardennes, Aube, Cher, Corrèze, Creuse, Dordogne, Indre, Marne, Meuse, Nièvre, Puy-de-Dôme, Haute-Vienne and Yonne.
 
The warnings were issued at 10am on Monday morning and are set to remain in place until 6am on Tuesday. 
 
There is also significant risk of hail, electrical activity and powerful gusts of wind during the storms. 
