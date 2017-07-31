Police search for mysterious feline on the loose in Normandy countryside

File photo of a Lynx not related to the story. Photo: Pixabay

French police have received more reports of a large feline on the loose in the French countryside, this time in Normandy.

Around 30 police and firefighters were mobilised on Friday in search of what could be a lynx or a lion on the loose in the northern French region of Normandy, an area very popular with British tourists.

After reports of sightings of a big cat in the area wandering the department of La Manche in the north western region of Normandy, emergency services jumped into action.

"We had witness reports from a motorist and a police officer on Friday afternoon which said that they had seen what they believed to be a big cat in the La Colombe area," Michel Marquer from the local police said.

File photo of a lion. Photo: AFP

The motorist spotted the animal on the A84 road (see below).

On top of the police officers and firefighters, a vet and a helicopter equipped with a thermal imaging camera were used in the hours-long search for the "big cat".

Authorities advised anyone who sees the animal "not to approach it and to let the police know immediately."

Photo: Google maps

"We haven't set up another search because we are faced with the possibility of a very mobile and timid animal," the local police said, adding that a new search will be launched if they receive more witness reports.

"It could be a lion or a lynx. Specialists say that a lion eats four kilos of meat every day and if it is indeed a lion we would have found sheep or dog carcasses," the police added.