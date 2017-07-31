Advertisement

Police search for mysterious feline on the loose in Normandy countryside

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
31 July 2017
14:43 CEST+02:00
lionlynx

Share this article

Police search for mysterious feline on the loose in Normandy countryside
File photo of a Lynx not related to the story. Photo: Pixabay
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
31 July 2017
14:43 CEST+02:00
French police have received more reports of a large feline on the loose in the French countryside, this time in Normandy.
Around 30 police and firefighters were mobilised on Friday in search of what could be a lynx or a lion on the loose in the northern French region of Normandy, an area very popular with British tourists. 
 
After reports of sightings of a big cat in the area wandering the department of La Manche in the north western region of Normandy, emergency services jumped into action. 
 
"We had witness reports from a motorist and a police officer on Friday afternoon which said that they had seen what they believed to be a big cat in the La Colombe area," Michel Marquer from the local police said.
 
READ ALSO:
File photo of a lion. Photo: AFP
 
The motorist spotted the animal on the A84 road (see below). 
 
On top of the police officers and firefighters, a vet and a helicopter equipped with a thermal imaging camera were used in the hours-long search for the "big cat". 
 
Authorities advised anyone who sees the animal "not to approach it and to let the police know immediately."
 
Photo: Google maps
 
"We haven't set up another search because we are faced with the possibility of a very mobile and timid animal," the local police said, adding that a new search will be launched if they receive more witness reports. 
 
"It could be a lion or a lynx. Specialists say that a lion eats four kilos of meat every day and if it is indeed a lion we would have found sheep or dog carcasses," the police added. 
 
This is the second report in as many weeks of a big cat wandering the French countryside with police on 20 July searching for a lioness which was reportedly on the loose in north west France.
 
In the Dordogne meanwhile, a hunter was last week trying to track down a potentially drug-addled deer after it attacked two locals and in the northern Oise department four runaway camels were tracked down by police after they escaped from a circus.
lionlynx

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement

IN PICS: Ten must-visit French villages you've never heard of

Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)
Advertisement
4,447 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Everything that changes in France from August 2017
  2. Violent summer storms to hit France
  3. Human remains found on Mont Blanc may belong to Air India victims
  4. French museum raises a glass to 'cradle of wine-making' Georgia
  5. Female Macron MP punched at French market
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
View all notices
Advertisement