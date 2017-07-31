Advertisement

Female Macron MP punched at French market

AFP/The Local
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
31 July 2017
10:13 CEST+02:00
macronmp

Share this article

Female Macron MP punched at French market
French market. Efca Prod/Wikicommons
AFP/The Local
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
31 July 2017
10:13 CEST+02:00
A female MP from Emmanuel Macron's La Republique en Marche (REM) party was left "shocked" after a man struck her in the face at a market south of Paris.
An MP from French President Emmanuel Macron's party was punched in the face by a government critic at a market on Sunday, the second such attack on a female MP in as many months.
   
Laurianne Rossi, one of scores of young lawmakers from Macron's Republic on the Move party who made their parliamentary debut in June, was handing out leaflets on a market in Bagneux, south of Paris (see below), when the man struck.
 
The man, aged 64, according to L'Express spent the night in custody and has said he "regrets" his actions. He is set to go to court on Monday afternoon. 
 
Laurianne Rossi/Twitter   
 
Rossi, 33, told AFP that the man was "obviously hostile to the government's policy" and accused the ruling party MPs of being the president's "stooges".
 
READ ALSO:
Bagneux, south of Paris, where the assault took place. Google maps  
 
"I started to respond but I did not have the time to finish. He landed a strong punch on my right temple and fled," she said.
   
He was quickly overpowered by party activists and traders, who handed him over to the police.
 
After the event, Rossi tweeted her thanks to the market stall holders and the police.
 
  
Rossi, who filed a criminal complaint over the attack, admitted to being "a bit shocked" by the incident in her constituency.
   
"No political disagreement justifies violence, against elected representatives and women to boot," she wrote on Twitter.
   
Macron tweeted his support for the lawmaker, saying she was attacked for "defending her convictions."
   
"Respecting lawmakers is respecting the Republic," he wrote.
   
Several opposition politicians also condemned the attack, which comes in a year which has seen growing hostility towards politicians.
   
During campaigning in June's parliamentary election, a man attacked Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet of the centre-right Republicans party by shoving a handful of election pamphlets in her face, causing her to fall and hit her head.
   
Kosciusko-Morizet, who failed to win re-election to the National Assembly, was briefly hospitalised over the incident for which her attacker received a suspended four-month sentence and a fine.
   
During the presidential campaign, several candidates were targeted in more innocuous strikes using eggs or flour. On a visit to a farm fair Macron received an egg on the head.
macronmp

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Doubts over Macron's plan for asylum checks in Libya

France to nationalise its biggest shipyard after standoff with Italy

Woman pushed into River Seine for refusing to buy drugs

Trump on Macron: 'He loves holding my hand and that's good'

Macron comes under fire from all angles after French military chief quits

IMF hails 'ambitious' French reforms under Macron

Macron 'the pharaoh' to lay out vision for French renaissance

Trump accepts Macron's invitation to attend July 14th celebrations in Paris
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement

IN PICS: Ten must-visit French villages you've never heard of

Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)
Advertisement
4,447 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Everything that changes in France from August 2017
  2. Violent summer storms to hit France
  3. Human remains found on Mont Blanc may belong to Air India victims
  4. French museum raises a glass to 'cradle of wine-making' Georgia
  5. French minister embarrassed by €1.1 million stock options sale
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
View all notices
Advertisement