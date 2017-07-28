Advertisement

French economy expands but business investment drops

AFP/The Local
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
28 July 2017
09:20 CEST+02:00
economy

Share this article

French economy expands but business investment drops
Photo: Kenteegardin/Flickr
AFP/The Local
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
28 July 2017
09:20 CEST+02:00
The French economy grew during the second quarter of 2017 even as business investment dropped.
The French economy expanded by 0.5 percent in the second quarter of the year despite a slowdown in growth in business investment, the Insee national statistics agency said Friday.
   
That quarter-on-quarter pace matches the growth the French economy managed in the previous two quarters, confirming a modest recovery in the eurozone's second-largest economy continued despite political uncertainty during the presidential and parliamentary elections.
   
An increase in the growth of consumer consumption, to 0.3 percent from 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year, helped compensate for a slowdown in the increase in business investment to 0.5 percent from 1.4 percent following the expiration of tax incentives.
 
In May this year, The Local reported that consumer confidence had hit its highest level since August 2007, with more people holding a positive outlook about their future earnings due to the election of Emmanuel Macron as French president. 
 
Exports also helped boost growth, jumping by 3.1 percent after having contracted by 0.7 percent in the previous quarter.
economy

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

France 'far off course' in efforts to hit deficit targets

France beats Germany as growth hits two-year high

France cuts long-term growth forecasts

France must simplify life to save economy: OECD

French economy hit by negative inflation

French PM skips MPs' vote to save key reforms

France blasts Germany for 'austerity policy'

'Disastrous' economy claim riles Hollande
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement

IN PICS: Ten must-visit French villages you've never heard of

Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)
Advertisement
4,430 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. UPDATE: What you need to know about France's blazing forest fires
  2. Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of
  3. IN PICTURES: Fires continue to devastate France
  4. Oops! Passenger ends up on wrong Air France flight from Paris
  5. Dead woman's body found in Paris bin
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
View all notices
Advertisement