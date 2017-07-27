Advertisement

Woman pushed into River Seine for refusing to buy drugs

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
27 July 2017
12:27 CEST+02:00
macronelections

Share this article

Woman pushed into River Seine for refusing to buy drugs
The City of Fashion and Design on the Quai d'Austerlitz where the security guard who spotted the woman was on duty. AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
27 July 2017
12:27 CEST+02:00
A woman walking along the banks of the River Seine with friends had a nasty shock when she was thrown into the water for refusing to buy drugs.
It wasn't quite the picture postcard Paris moment for a woman who was pushed into the River Seine in the middle of the night when she refused to buy drugs from three strangers.
 
The three men attempting to sell drugs approached the woman and two female friends by the Quai d'Austerlitz in the city's 13th arrondissement at around 12.30am on Monday morning. 
 
But when the three women, who were reportedly calmly strolling along the river, refused to buy any drugs the situation quickly took a nasty turn. 
 
READ ALSO:
Young British woman dies in Paris 'after taking notorious N-bomb drug'AFP 
 
"One of the three dealers came over to the small group of women before grabbing one of them and throwing her into the Seine," a source close to the situation told Le Point
 
Luckily for the woman, a security guard on duty at the City of Fashion and Design, located close by, "gave the alert after noticing she was in the water", the source said. 
 
River police soon intervened, rescuing the woman from the water. 
 
"She was in shock and transported to Lariboisière hospital in the capital's 10th arrondissement," the source added. 
 
Fortunately, the victim has not suffered any injuries. 
 
Police in the 13th arrondissement are conducting an investigation. 
 
 
macronelections

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

France to nationalise its biggest shipyard after standoff with Italy

France to carry out asylum checks in Libya

Trump on Macron: 'He loves holding my hand and that's good'

Macron comes under fire from all angles after French military chief quits

IMF hails 'ambitious' French reforms under Macron

Macron 'the pharaoh' to lay out vision for French renaissance

Trump accepts Macron's invitation to attend July 14th celebrations in Paris

France's Macron invites Trump to Bastille Day parade
Advertisement

Recent highlights

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France
Advertisement

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said
Advertisement
4,461 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
  2. What you need to know about France's blazing forest fires
  3. IN PICTURES: Fires continue to devastate France
  4. Ten thousand flee raging wildfires in southern France
  5. In France, you can get your oysters from a vending machine
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
View all notices
Advertisement