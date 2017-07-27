Woman pushed into River Seine for refusing to buy drugs

It wasn't quite the picture postcard Paris moment for a woman who was pushed into the River Seine in the middle of the night when she refused to buy drugs from three strangers.
The three men attempting to sell drugs approached the woman and two female friends by the Quai d'Austerlitz in the city's 13th arrondissement at around 12.30am on Monday morning.
But when the three women, who were reportedly calmly strolling along the river, refused to buy any drugs the situation quickly took a nasty turn.
"One of the three dealers came over to the small group of women before grabbing one of them and throwing her into the Seine," a source close to the situation told Le Point.
Luckily for the woman, a security guard on duty at the City of Fashion and Design, located close by, "gave the alert after noticing she was in the water", the source said.
River police soon intervened, rescuing the woman from the water.
"She was in shock and transported to Lariboisière hospital in the capital's 10th arrondissement," the source added.
Fortunately, the victim has not suffered any injuries.
Police in the 13th arrondissement are conducting an investigation.