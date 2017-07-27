Advertisement

Wildfires in southern France 'under control' as firefighters continue to battle blazes

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 July 2017
10:11 CEST+02:00
wildfires

Share this article

Wildfires in southern France 'under control' as firefighters continue to battle blazes
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 July 2017
10:11 CEST+02:00
Firefighters are winning the battle against the flames that swept through southern France but strong winds are still presenting a challenge.
Huge fires that forced mass evacuations of residents and holidaymakers in southern France were "under control" early Thursday, firefighters said, although they warned new blazes were still starting.
   
In the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, located near beaches popular with tourists on the Cote d'Azur, "the fire is not completely under control but we are winning the fight," said Lieutenant-Colonel Michael Bernier, the civil security officer leading the emergency effort there.
   
"Things are going in the right direction but new fires are starting caused by gusts of wind," he said.
 
READ ALSO:

AFP

In the neighbouring Bouches-du-Rhone region, three major fires that have burned thousands of square kilometres were also tamed or being dampened down on Thursday, firefighters told AFP.

But authorities were on high alert, fearing that new blazes could start in the hot, dry conditions, fanned by the strong Mistral wind.
   
"In such dry conditions, we really fear that fires could start again," one firefighter said.
 
Around 10,000 holidaymakers and residents were forced to flee to the safety of public shelters overnight Tuesday as flames swept towards campsites.
 
Some holidaymakers took refuge on beaches.
 
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe visited an accommodation centre for evacuees in Bormes-les-Mimosas on Wednesday evening.
 
Over 6,000 firefighters, troops and civil security officials are involved in efforts to put out the flames, backed up by 19 planes that drop containers of water on the flaming trees and bushes.
 
More than 7,000 hectares of vegetation have been burned.
 
Forest fires also raged early Thursday in Portugal, cutting off roads in the centre of the country and forcing thousands to flee just a month after deadly blazes left more than 60 people dead.
 
The biggest fire was in Serta, in the Castelo Branco region, where more than a quarter of the country's firefighters were attempting to halt its progress.
wildfires

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Wildfires: French locals help evacuated holidaymakers
Advertisement

Recent highlights

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France
Advertisement

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said
Advertisement
4,461 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
  2. What you need to know about France's blazing forest fires
  3. IN PICTURES: Fires continue to devastate France
  4. Ten thousand flee raging wildfires in southern France
  5. In France, you can get your oysters from a vending machine
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
View all notices
Advertisement