Advertisement

France bans MPs from hiring family members

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
27 July 2017
16:11 CEST+02:00
politicsjobsfamilyemmanuel macronfrancois fillon

Share this article

France bans MPs from hiring family members
Francois Fillon and wife Penelope. Photo: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
27 July 2017
16:11 CEST+02:00
French politicians will no longer be able to hand out jobs to family members, after a parliamentary vote.

Employing 'immediate family members' will be punishable by fines of €45,000 and up to three years in prison under the new law.

That means no hiring of spouses, children, or parents.

And politicians who wish to employ more distant family members, such as cousins or a spouse's non-immediate family, for example, will be under obligation to report this. That's also the case for 'cross-employment', or politicians hiring the family members of another MP or minister.

France's National Assembly voted through the measure, first proposed in June, with a show of hands on Thursday morning. 

The new law will apply both to ministers and MPs, roughly one in six of whom currently employs a family member. The measures form a key part of President Emmanuel Macron's flagship bill "for the moralization of public life" and is one of the new government's first laws to be approved.

All parliamentary groups had been in favour of applying the ban to government ministers, however there was some opposition to its extension to members of parliament.

Julien Aubert, of the Republicains party, compared the bill to dealing with swine flu. "One pig is sick, so you slaughter the whole flock," he said, according to Le Figaro.

But Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet warned MPs that "any retreat in this matter would be very badly perceived".

The issue of politicians hiring family members was brought into the spotlight by the 'fake jobs' scandal widely seen as the downfall of presidential candidate Francois Fillon.

In late January, French media revealed that Fillon's wife Penelope had received nearly €900,000 for a job as his assistant - despite very little evidence of her doing any such work in a scandal that became known as "Penelope gate". 

He had also paid two of his children for jobs related to his government role, and the inquiry into the scandal is still underway.

Fillon's support plummeted following the revelations, eventually being knocked out in the first round of the elections after previously being widely seen as the favourite to win.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron, who was elected President in the May election, promised during his own campaign that he would try to end the practice.

The Macron administration is planning a separate crackdown on how MPs use their allocated budgets.

Each member of parliament currently receives an annual €130,000 budget on top of their pay, and the new government says there are not enough checks in place as to how these funds are used.

politicsjobsfamilyemmanuel macronfrancois fillon

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

France's far-right begin soul-searching talks as Le Pen looks for fresh start

French MPs officially given permission to ditch ties and jackets

The figures that tell the story of the state of France's jobs market

Obligatory vaccinations for kids, cigarettes at €10: the changes that are planned for France

Le Pen says time has come for far-right National Front to scrap tainted name

French PM to unveil first laws as part of Macron's mission to transform France

Macron in Mali for diplomatic push on Sahel anti-jihad force

French MPs at each others' throats over whether they should wear ties in parliament
Advertisement

Recent highlights

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France
Advertisement

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said
Advertisement
4,461 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
  2. What you need to know about France's blazing forest fires
  3. IN PICTURES: Fires continue to devastate France
  4. Ten thousand flee raging wildfires in southern France
  5. In France, you can get your oysters from a vending machine
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
View all notices
Advertisement