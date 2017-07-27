Advertisement

Four runaway camels have been tracked down in northern France

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
27 July 2017
14:27 CEST+02:00
offbeatanimalscamels

Share this article

Four runaway camels have been tracked down in northern France
File photo of camels: Rawpixel
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
27 July 2017
14:27 CEST+02:00
French police have located four runaway camels, in what was just the latest in a series of searches for wild animals in France this summer.

Officers were called to a roadside in the northern Oise department shortly before 7am on Wednesday morning after bemused passersby spotted the camels.

The animals had escaped from a nearby circus and managed to walk several kilometres before the police tracked them down in Boran-sur-Oise.

"After bringing three of the camels to safety, the patrol discovered the fourth not far off, and contacted the owner to retrieve his cattle," local police said in a statement.

READ ALSO: 

AFP
 
The director of the circus, home to 12 camels in total, told Le Parisien that the animals had made their getaway after his son decided to take them for a ride.

"He wanted to walk them, but they pulled on the rope and he let go," the man explained.

Camels might be an unusual sight on France's roads, but in fact they weren't the first wild animals to go on the run this summer.

In the Dordogne, a hunter is trying to track down an unusually aggressive deer after it attacked two locals, leaving one woman in need of hospital treatment.

And in the northwestern departement of Mayenne, police have been on the lookout for a rogue lioness after receiving around five reports of sightings from "credible witnesses". 

 

offbeatanimalscamels

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

In France, you can get your oysters from a vending machine

Police search for possible lioness roaming French countryside

French mayor eats rat after losing football bet

VIDEO: Unamused French mayor reassures tourists after they're told to 'Go f***ing home'

French police destroy 'work of art' thinking it was illegal cannabis plantation

VIDEO: Will riddle of naked man hiding on Paris rooftop ever be solved?

Bungling French burglar gets stuck in store window and police have last laugh

Frenchman dies in bath after being electrocuted 'when he dropped smartphone'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this

Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France
Advertisement

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said
Advertisement
4,461 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
  2. What you need to know about France's blazing forest fires
  3. IN PICTURES: Fires continue to devastate France
  4. Ten thousand flee raging wildfires in southern France
  5. In France, you can get your oysters from a vending machine
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
View all notices
Advertisement