IN PICTURES: Fires rage across France

All photos: AFP

Fires blazed across the southeast of France and the Mediterranean island of Corsica on Monday and Tuesday, destroying over 3,000 hectares of land.

Around 2,000 firefighters were battling the blaze, assisted by 19 fire-fighting aircraft. The fires come after an unusually dry start to the summer, while strong winds have aided in the spread of the flames.

Smoke from a fire billows over Carros, southeastern France.



A tree burns as smoke from a fire billows near Mirabeau, southeastern France.





A fire-fighting Canadair aircraft drops water over a fire.





A damaged road sign in Carros, where a fire destroyed hectares of vegetation.





Firefighters work in a burnt-out house.





Trees left burned by the fires in the south east of the country.





A fire burns in Artigues as the blazes continued to ravage southeastern France on Tuesday.





Firefighters have been mobilized across the country.





People enjoy the beach during a forest fire in La Croix-Valmer, near Saint-Tropez.



A Canadair drops water on the blaze in La Croix-Valmer.





Smoke billows from a forest in Ortale de Biguglia on the French island of Corsica.





Fire burning in the Corsican forest.





Dozens of firefighters battled to put out the blaze in Corsica.





Smoke rising from the fire near Biguglia on Tuesday.

