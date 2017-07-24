Macron set for celeb-filled week as Bono and Rihanna visit Elysée

Photos: AFP

Emmanuel Macron has a celeb-filled week ahead as he gets ready to welcome U2 rock star Bono and singer Rihanna to the presidential palace.

Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, is meeting France's head of state in a bid to champion his organisation One which battles against extreme poverty and illness, particularly in Africa.

Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, is meeting France's head of state in a bid to champion his organisation One which battles against extreme poverty and illness, particularly in Africa.

But it's far from the first time the U2 singer - somewhat of a habitué at the presidential palace - has sat down with a French head of state.

Ex-president Francois Hollande also welcomed the Irish rocker to the Elysée for a 45-minute meeting alongside another guest, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates.

Bono at the 2017 commemorative ceremony for the Nice attacks. Photo: AFP

And in 2008, Bono was invited to the Elysée Palace by ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy after flattering both France and its then-leader, saying that the country "plays an integral role on the African continent", and adding that he admired Sarkozy's "energy and vision".

The singer also made a particular impression on ex-president Jacques Chirac who in 2003 awarded Bono the Legion of Honour (Légion d'Honneur), the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits, established by Napoléon.

But Bono isn't the only celebrity set to visit the Elysée Palace this week with singer Rihanna also due to meet with Macron on Wednesday.