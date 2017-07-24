Advertisement

Macron set for celeb-filled week as Bono and Rihanna visit Elysée

Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
24 July 2017
14:46 CEST+02:00
Photos: AFP
Emmanuel Macron has a celeb-filled week ahead as he gets ready to welcome U2 rock star Bono and singer Rihanna to the presidential palace.
French President Macron is set to welcome U2 singer and philanthropist Bono and Barbadian singer, songwriter, and actress Rihanna to the Elysée Palace. 
 
Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, is meeting France's head of state in a bid to champion his organisation One which battles against extreme poverty and illness, particularly in Africa. 
 
But it's far from the first time the U2 singer - somewhat of a habitué at the presidential palace - has sat down with a French head of state. 
 
Ex-president Francois Hollande also welcomed the Irish rocker to the Elysée for a 45-minute meeting alongside another guest, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates. 
 
READ ALSO: 
Bono at the 2017 commemorative ceremony for the Nice attacks. Photo: AFP 
 
And in 2008, Bono was invited to the Elysée Palace by ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy after flattering both France and its then-leader, saying that the country "plays an integral role on the African continent", and adding that he admired Sarkozy's "energy and vision". 
 
The singer also made a particular impression on ex-president Jacques Chirac who in 2003 awarded Bono the Legion of Honour (Légion d'Honneur), the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits, established by Napoléon. 
 
But Bono isn't the only celebrity set to visit the Elysée Palace this week with singer Rihanna also due to meet with Macron on Wednesday.
 
The singer asked the new French president in June on Twitter whether he would commit to Global Partnership for Education of which she is the ambassador and Macron responded with an invitation to meet with him. 
