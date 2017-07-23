Advertisement

France's far-right National Front keeps euro-exit stance

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
23 July 2017
09:16 CEST+02:00
national frontmarine le pen

Share this article

France's far-right National Front keeps euro-exit stance
Marine Le Pen stands with Interim leader of the National Front and Mayor of Henin-Beaumont Steeve Briois (R) during last week’s Bastille Day celebrations. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
23 July 2017
09:16 CEST+02:00
France's far-right National Front (FN) said Saturday it would maintain its goal of seeing the nation out of the euro common currency, despite urging by some in the party to ditch the stance as a vote-loser.

The decision came after a two-day, closed-door meeting at the group's headquarters west of Paris, to learn the lessons of May's presidential election that saw its candidate Marine Le Pen lose by double digits.

But while the policy position remains, a statement said it had been pushed back to the end of the five-year term of any future FN government, in what appeared to be a concession to critics.

Some inside the party -- and many commentators outside -- think this issue helped sink Le Pen's campaign.

And according to some of those present at the meeting, several of the group's leading members abstained in a vote on the final text.

Le Pen, campaigning on an anti-EU and anti-immigration platform, lost with 34 percent of the vote to centrist Emmanuel Macron's 66 percent in the May 7th runoff.

In parliamentary elections just weeks later, the FN won a mere eight seats in the 577-member National Assembly, missing its target of 15, as Macron's centrist party captured a comfortable majority.

As late as Friday, FN secretary general Nicolas Bay told FranceInfo radio he thought the party could reverse its stance on the question of an exit from the euro.

"I think we need to listen to what the French people said," he told the broadcaster. "We did not convince people with this idea."

But the party's deputy leader Florian Philippot, a strong supporter of the euro withdrawal policy, had warned against abandoning it.

He insists the party needs to speak to French voters "on issues beyond the traditional subjects of the National Front, such as immigration and crime".

Le Pen herself has said the FN will hold a "wide consultation" with party members, probably in September.

READ ALSO: France's far-right begin soul-searching talks as Le Pen looks for fresh start

national frontmarine le pen

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

France's far-right begin soul-searching talks as Le Pen looks for fresh start

Marine Le Pen charged over EU parliament funding scandal

Marine Le Pen ‘ditches plans for Frexit’ in shock U-turn

Marine Le Pen to run for seat in French parliament

The 'third Le Pen': What you need to know about Marion Marechal-Le Pen

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?

Here's what's happening in the French election campaigns

Marine Le Pen's campaign HQ in Paris hit in 'attempted arson'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)
Advertisement

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

Airlines sound alarm over 'chaotic' border queues at Paris airports

French to hold (non-binding) referendum on England rejoining historical region of Anjou
Advertisement
4,433 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Paris: How did a 'whale' end up beached on the banks of the River Seine
  2. 17 things about the French language you won't know until you live in France
  3. Popularity tumbles for France's Macron: poll
  4. Did Neymar signal move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain with pensive Instagram pose?
  5. US gives up on extraditing 'London Whale' traders from France and Spain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
View all notices
Advertisement