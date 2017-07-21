Advertisement

France to send wolves to the slaughter in bid to save sheep flocks

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
21 July 2017
11:32 CEST+02:00
wolves

Share this article

France to send wolves to the slaughter in bid to save sheep flocks
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
21 July 2017
11:32 CEST+02:00
The French government on Thursday gave the green light for the cull of dozens of wolves in mountainous areas where sheep are under sustained attack.
Over 8,000 farm animals, mostly sheep, were killed in attacks blamed on wolves in the past year -- mainly in the south-east of the country.
   
Farmers say that electric fences and fearsome dogs are powerless in the face of the predators and are demanding greater culls.
   
The government gave the green light for the slaughter of up to 40 wolves by July 2018 -- unchanged from 2016/2017 -- representing a little over 10 percent of France's growing wolf population.
 
READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

 

Once 32 wolves have been shot -- usually during organised hunts -- farmers are only allowed shoot a
wolf to thwart an imminent strike or end an attack that is already underway.
   
A further eight wolves can be killed in such circumstances.
   
Animal rights groups have called for an end to the culls, saying warning shots would suffice to scare off the hungry predators.
   
Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot said France needed to strike a balance between safeguarding wolves, a protected species in Europe, and protecting livestock.
   
Successive governments have, however, struggled to reconcile the competing
demands of the pro-wolf and pro-farm lobbies.
 
After being eradicated in the 1930s wolves crossed back into France from Italy in the 1990s.
   
They are now to be found in 30 of France's 101 "departements" or administrative areas.
wolves

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Rise in wolf attacks leads to call for US hunters
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)
Advertisement

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

Airlines sound alarm over 'chaotic' border queues at Paris airports

French to hold (non-binding) referendum on England rejoining historical region of Anjou
Advertisement
4,447 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France
  2. Paris: How did a 'whale' end up beached on the banks of the River Seine
  3. Nolan's Dunkirk film accused of 'rudely' ignoring France's crucial role in saving British
  4. The dos and don'ts of taking your clothes off on French beaches
  5. What you need to know about begging in Paris
Advertisement

Noticeboard

19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
View all notices
Advertisement