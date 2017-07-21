French tobacconists rebel against plan to hike price of cigarettes to €10

Photo: AFP

Tobacconists in France are fighting back against the government's plan to hike the price of cigarettes to €10 saying that they will suffer and the measures won't even reduce smoking.

Cigarette sellers took to the streets to slam the government's plan to steadily increase the price of a packet of cigarettes from €7 to €10 over the next three years.

Overnight on Thursday, cigarette sellers in the southern city of Toulouse, the northern region of Picardy and Bearn near the Pyrenees, the Loire area in east central France and Gironde, a department in the south west, as well as other parts of France, covered speed cameras with plastic bags in protest against the government's recently announced plan.

Some even covered their faces with masks showing the face of French President Emmanuel Macron or health minister Agnès Buzyn (see below).

#Somme. Radars bâchés : action des #Buralistes menée cette nuit contre le paquet de cigarettes bientôt à 10 €. #Tabac. @LesBuralistes pic.twitter.com/d4XVNc5ig9 — France Bleu Picardie (@fbleupicardie) July 21, 2017

And in Toulouse, they didn't stop there, putting up posters saying, "No to the €10 packet, clients deprived, cigarette sellers threatened" and rolled out a banner which said "Getting rid of tobacco vendors will not cut down on smoking".

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

"This product is dangerous but every government fights against this scourge by raising prices - there aren't enough preventative measures focused on young people," said Gérard Vidal, president of the federation of cigarette sellers unions in the southern area of Occitanie near the Spanish border.

Vidal went on to demand a real "plan of action in the fight against the black market cross-border sales and on the internet."

He went on to specify that in Andorra - the principality situated between France and Spain in the Pyrenees mountains - cigarettes are just €2.

This means that once the price hike comes into effect, cigarette sellers in Toulouse will be directly competing with another, cheaper, market.

The confederation of cigarette sellers met with the minister of health Agnès Buzyn on Wednesday to announce the "rising worry" in the profession, two weeks after the government said that the price of a packet of cigarettes would increase to €10 in the next three years.

Health minister Agnès Buzyn said that her aim is "for the children born today to be France's first generation of non-smokers."