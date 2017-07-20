Advertisement

Paris reveals grand plans to 'reinvent the River Seine'

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
20 July 2017
12:29 CEST+02:00
Paris reveals grand plans to 'reinvent the River Seine'
Photo: Paris Town Hall/Twitter
Paris is set to transform abandoned spots along the River Seine as part of a project to rejuvenate life by the city's river. Rouen and Le Havre are also giving their own river banks a makeover further downstream.
Paris is all set to breathe fresh life into forgotten spaces along the Seine, with a project that will see parts the river banks completely transformed. 
 
The "Reinvent the Seine" project (Reinventer la Seine) will see 13 abandoned spaces in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France - eight of which are located in the French capital itself - turned into meeting spots, co-working spaces, lodgings and hotels or places to go out.
 
There will also be projects going ahead in Rouen and Le Havre, cities in the northern region of Normandy where the Seine also runs, meaning 20 areas will be getting the makeover treatment in total. 
 
 
Of the projects in Paris, there are plans to create an electronic cabaret on the Alexandre III bridge in the city's upmarket eighth arrondissement, while in the French capital's trendy 19th arrondissement, a warehouse along the Canal de L'Ourq is set to be converted into a bar and a spot for growing fruit and vegetables. 
 
Photo: Paris Town Hall
 
On top of that, on Avenue President Kennedy in the 16th arrondissement, a green transport service will be created and in Saint Denis to the north east of Paris, there are plans for an artisan brewery.
 
Photo: Paris Town Hall
 
The transformations, which are entirely privately funded, will take place over the next few years but if you just can't wait until they're completed, an exhibition at the Pavillon de l'Arsenal starting Friday is displaying the approved proposals until September 3rd.
 
