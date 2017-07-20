Paris reveals grand plans to 'reinvent the River Seine'

Paris is all set to breathe fresh life into forgotten spaces along the Seine, with a project that will see parts the river banks completely transformed.
The "Reinvent the Seine" project (Reinventer la Seine) will see 13 abandoned spaces in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France - eight of which are located in the French capital itself - turned into meeting spots, co-working spaces, lodgings and hotels or places to go out.
There will also be projects going ahead in Rouen and Le Havre, cities in the northern region of Normandy where the Seine also runs, meaning 20 areas will be getting the makeover treatment in total.
Découvrez les 20 projets innovants qui vont reconquérir et #RéinventerLaSeine 😮 😍 🌅— Paris (@Paris) July 19, 2017
👉 https://t.co/HjbLK7kYBO pic.twitter.com/MzR8nSLWNs
Of the projects in Paris, there are plans to create an electronic cabaret on the Alexandre III bridge in the city's upmarket eighth arrondissement, while in the French capital's trendy 19th arrondissement, a warehouse along the Canal de L'Ourq is set to be converted into a bar and a spot for growing fruit and vegetables.
Photo: Paris Town Hall
On top of that, on Avenue President Kennedy in the 16th arrondissement, a green transport service will be created and in Saint Denis to the north east of Paris, there are plans for an artisan brewery.
Photo: Paris Town Hall
The transformations, which are entirely privately funded, will take place over the next few years but if you just can't wait until they're completed, an exhibition at the Pavillon de l'Arsenal starting Friday is displaying the approved proposals until September 3rd.