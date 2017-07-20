Advertisement

French MPs officially given permission to ditch ties and jackets

The Local
news@thelocal.se
20 July 2017
17:17 CEST+02:00
politics

Share this article

French MPs officially given permission to ditch ties and jackets
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.se
20 July 2017
17:17 CEST+02:00
French MPs can officially wear what they want to parliament (well, within reason) after authorities put an end to an ongoing row by confirming there was no rule to make them wear ties and suit jackets.

At a meeting on Wednesday the Office of the National Assembly issued a formal reminder that there were no uniform rules for French MPs.

"The office issues a reminder that no rules exist that state the dress code for MPs. There is nothing to oblige men to wear a jacket and tie in the chamber," read a statement.

The issue of a dress code in parliament arose after MPs wit the far left France Insoumise party sparked shock among some right wing deputies by turning up to parliament without ties or jackets.

France Insoumise MPs vehemently defended their right not to conform with Mélénchon himself comparing his MPs to the working class French Revolutionaries who were known as the "Sans Culottes", which translates as "without trousers".
 
"We've had the Sans Culottes, now we have the Sans Cravates (without ties)," joked Mélénchon.
 
READ ALSO:
 
 
But members of other parties in the Assembly were not amused.
 
A spokesperson for President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique en Marche (REM) party called the move an "insult". 
 
"Arguing that, 'we're here to represent the French working class so we're not going to wear ties', I think that it's an insult to those people," said the spokesperson.
 
Conservative Bernard Accoyer, an ex-president of the French parliament, has weighed in, saying that it represents "a lack of respect for the French people, the voters, democracy and the institution which is at the heart of the Republic."
 
Despite the uproar, there have been some far more dramatic cases of flouting the MPs' tradition of wearing a tie.
 
In 1985, Jack Lang, then minister for culture, sat in the French parliament wearing a Mao costume and in 1997, another MP arrived in workers overalls. 
 
The parliament office does however demand that MPs turn up in "respectable" outfits. So it's unlikely we'll see any mankinis in the National Assembly.
 
 
politics

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

France's far-right begin soul-searching talks as Le Pen looks for fresh start

Obligatory vaccinations for kids, cigarettes at €10: the changes that are planned for France

Le Pen says time has come for far-right National Front to scrap tainted name

French PM to unveil first laws as part of Macron's mission to transform France

French MPs at each others' throats over whether they should wear ties in parliament

For the 246th time France has chosen a man as president of the National Assembly

In his own words: The best quotes from Macron's inauguration speech

A French billionnaire has reportedly been charged over the Fillon fake jobs scandal
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)
Advertisement

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

Airlines sound alarm over 'chaotic' border queues at Paris airports

French to hold (non-binding) referendum on England rejoining historical region of Anjou
Advertisement
4,422 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The most common scams by thieves to avoid whilst driving in France
  2. Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France
  3. The mystery of the millions of yellow sponges colonizing France's northern beaches
  4. Nolan's Dunkirk film accused of 'rudely' ignoring France's crucial role in saving British
  5. The dos and don'ts of taking your clothes off on French beaches
Advertisement

Noticeboard

19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
View all notices
Advertisement