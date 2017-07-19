VIDEO: Unamused French mayor reassures tourists after they're told to 'Go f***ing home'

Photo: Screengrab/Youtube

A mayor in the south of France has been forced to reassure holidaymakers that they are still welcome on the beach after he failed to see the funny side of an airplane banner telling holidaymakers to "go f***ing home".

Holidaymakers on the popular tourist beach, situated close to France's border with Spain, were no doubt surprised to see a plane flying overhead pulling a banner with the words, "Go home fucking tourists" in English followed by the same message in Spanish, as they soaked up the summer sunshine.

Needless to say beachgoers were left bemused as the video below shows.

The police stepped in before the same message could be delivered in French.

Thankfully the banner wasn't the work of disgruntled locals fed up at seeing their resort invaded by the summer hordes.

The stunt was actually the work of a popular French Youtube prankster Remi Gaillard who started filming pranks for the video sharing website after losing his job in a shoe store.

The video below was filmed by Gaillard and shows how he pulled off the stunt.

But not everyone was laughing.

The mayor of the city of Mauguio Carnon, Yvon Bourrel - no doubt concerned about the opinion this would give tourists of the popular holiday spot - took to Twitter to denounce the stunt as "upsetting", assuring tourists that he was happy to welcome them to the town this summer.

Insulter par avion les touristes qui ont choisi @MauguioCarnon, c'est le dernier "COUP" de Rémi Gaillard pour faire le buzz. Navrant ! pic.twitter.com/2URXwgUJ1Y — BOURREL (@yvon_bourrel) July 17, 2017

While the man behind the prank snapped back on Twitter that while the stunt was a joke, what he finds "upsetting" is the fact that first-aid posts close at 6.30pm when the beaches are still packed with people.

Oui c'est de l'humour, mais moi ce que je trouve navrant c'est les postes de secours qui ferment à 18h30 alors que les plages sont bondées https://t.co/UgP33RVZAN — Rémi Gaillard (@nqtv) July 17, 2017

The humorist then claimed that thanks to his "joke" first aiders on the beach went into extra time on Sunday evening, allowing them to come to the rescue of a holidaymaker from Paris who became ill after 6.30pm.