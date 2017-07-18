Advertisement

US hits French banking giant BNP with $246 million fine

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
18 July 2017
08:45 CEST+02:00
bnpus francebanking

Share this article

US hits French banking giant BNP with $246 million fine
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
18 July 2017
08:45 CEST+02:00
US regulators have fined French banking giant BNP Paribas $246 million for the bad behaviour of its traders.

US regulators on Monday fined French banking giant BNP Paribas $246 million for poor oversight of its foreign exchange traders who manipulated trading prices.

The move came six months after the Federal Reserve permanently barred former BNP trader Jason Katz from the banking industry, for manipulating foreign exchange prices.

"The firm failed to detect and address that its traders used electronic chatrooms to communicate with competitors about their trading positions," the Fed said in a statement.

"The Board's order requires BNP Paribas to improve its senior management oversight and controls relating to the firm's FX trading," the statement said.

BNP said the misconduct occurred between 2007 and 2013 the company has taken steps to strengthen oversight.

"BNP Paribas deeply regrets the past misconduct which was a clear breach of the high standards on which the Group operates," the company said in a statement.

The Fed also blocked BNP from ever re-hiring any of the former employees involved the incidents, the central bank said.

New York State's Department of Financial Services in May fined BNP $350 million for the same case, accusing traders of "collusive activity" to manipulate currency prices.

The fine also follows the Fed decision in April to fine Germany's Deutsche Bank more than $150 million for similar "unsafe and unsound" foreign exchange trading practices.

bnpus francebanking

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

France cuts red tape to help disgruntled bank customers

Will French citizens be next in line for a Trump travel ban?

French envoy to US hits back after Bush bashing

US orders a million donuts from France

US 'snooped on France's biggest companies'

Spying on French presidents: What the Wikileaks docs reveal

US tops table of foreign job creators in France

HSBC Private Bank hit by fraud charges in Paris
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut
Advertisement

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

Airlines sound alarm over 'chaotic' border queues at Paris airports

French to hold (non-binding) referendum on England rejoining historical region of Anjou

IN PICTURES: A look at France's new 'German' World Heritage site
Advertisement
4,389 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The most common scams by thieves to avoid whilst driving in France
  2. Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
  3. Macron enters into open war with France’s armed forces chief
  4. The mystery of the millions of yellow sponges colonizing France's northern beaches
  5. High-speed TGV train hits concrete block on tracks between Paris and west coast
Advertisement

Noticeboard

19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
View all notices
Advertisement