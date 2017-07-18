France set for another scorcher as temperatures rise again

Photo: AFP

The mercury is rising across most of France on Tuesday while the west gets set for violent storms.

Scorching temperatures will hit most of France once again with Tuesday expected to be another scorcher in a summer that has been full of scorching days so far.

And while the mercury rises across most of the country, three departments in the north west of France have been placed on orange alert for violent storms.

But across most of the country people will be baking under the sun and dealing with roasting temperatures.

Weather predictions for Tuesday afternoon. Image: Meteo France

In Paris, central France and parts of the south west, temperatures are expected to soar to highs of a whopping 37C, while in other parts of the south west and the Pyrenees, temperatures will be the highest in the country, at 38C. And even northern France won't be escape the sweltering temperatures with the Pas-de-Calais region predicted to reach up to 31C.

Image: Meteo France