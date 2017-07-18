Advertisement

France set for another scorcher as temperatures rise again

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
18 July 2017
09:20 CEST+02:00
weather

France set for another scorcher as temperatures rise again
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
18 July 2017
09:20 CEST+02:00
The mercury is rising across most of France on Tuesday while the west gets set for violent storms.
Scorching temperatures will hit most of France once again with Tuesday expected to be another scorcher in a summer that has been full of scorching days so far.
 
And while the mercury rises across most of the country, three departments in the north west of France have been placed on orange alert for violent storms.
 
But across most of the country people will be baking under the sun and dealing with roasting temperatures.
 
READ ALSO: 

Weather predictions for Tuesday afternoon. Image: Meteo France 

In Paris, central France and parts of the south west, temperatures are expected to soar to highs of a whopping 37C, while in other parts of the south west and the Pyrenees, temperatures will be the highest in the country, at 38C. 
 
And even northern France won't be escape the sweltering temperatures with the Pas-de-Calais region predicted to reach up to 31C. 
 
Image: Meteo France
 
At 6am Tuesday morning, the Côtes-d'Armor, l'Ille-et-Vilaine et la Manche, were placed on orange alert - the second highest warning level the agency issues and urges the public to be "very vigilant" - with the warning expected to be in place until 6am on Wednesday. 
 
 
 
 
 
weather

