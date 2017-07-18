Advertisement

French police hunt 'highway pirates' who targeted motorists in south

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
18 July 2017
12:31 CEST+02:00

Share this article

French police hunt 'highway pirates' who targeted motorists in south
File Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
18 July 2017
12:31 CEST+02:00
Police in the south of France are hunting for a group of masked men, dubbed "highway pirates" who crashed into cars on a motorway before robbing motorists and holidaymakers of their belongings.
Motorists on the roads around the Camargue area of southern France had a shock on Sunday as several cars were targeted by "highway pirates", as they were dubbed by the local press
 
The Camargue is known as an area of extreme natural beauty in France and as a result is extremely popular with French holidaymakers and tourists alike, so naturally the roads were packed over the long national day weekend. 
 
The masked "pirates" were driving around the Gard and Hérault departments in a stolen car sparking panic among drivers on local roads and the A9 motorway as they cut up other vehicles on the road in order to purposefully collide with the cars whose passengers they had picked out as victims.
 
 
READ ALSO: 
Image: Maelick/Flickr
 
Once they had forced their vehicle through the traffic, the pirates used a firearm to threaten the passengers, demanding they hand over valuable items like phones, wallets, handbags and tablets. 
 
The criminals, who were chased as far as the southern city of Nimes by police, are currently still at large. 
 
The stolen Renault Captur they were using was found burnt in near the town of Beaucaire in the Gard department while the hunt for the highway robbers themselves continues.
 
This isn't the first time motorists have been targeted in France and tourists have often been singled out as easy targets because of the foreign number plates.
 
In 2016, The Local looked into the scams motorists should definitely avoid when driving around France, including the side view mirror scam when the scammer convinces the driver that they've damaged a side view mirror of the scammer's car. The scammer then persuades the driver to pay damages right there on the spot instead of going through an insurance company.
 
Another popular trick is the fake breakdown when the scammer flags a car down on the pretence of needing assistance while an accomplice slips into your car, grabbing whatever they can.

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut
Advertisement

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

Airlines sound alarm over 'chaotic' border queues at Paris airports

French to hold (non-binding) referendum on England rejoining historical region of Anjou

IN PICTURES: A look at France's new 'German' World Heritage site
Advertisement
4,389 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The most common scams by thieves to avoid whilst driving in France
  2. Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
  3. Macron enters into open war with France’s armed forces chief
  4. The mystery of the millions of yellow sponges colonizing France's northern beaches
  5. High-speed TGV train hits concrete block on tracks between Paris and west coast
Advertisement

Noticeboard

19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
View all notices
Advertisement