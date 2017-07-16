Advertisement

Macron urges Israel and Palestine to resume two-state solution talks

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
16 July 2017
16:30 CEST+02:00
israelpalestine

Macron urges Israel and Palestine to resume two-state solution talks
French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the end of a joint press conference in Paris on Sunday. PHOTO: STEPHANE MAHE / POOL / AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
16 July 2017
16:30 CEST+02:00
French President Emmanuel Macron called on Sunday for a resumption of long-stalled Middle East peace talks based on a two-state solution.
"France is ready to support all diplomatic efforts towards this end within the parameters of peace recognised by the international community," Macron said after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
 
 
He said Israelis and Palestinians should be able "to live side by side within secure and recognised borders with Jerusalem as the capital".
 
Stressing that international law should be "respected by all", Macron said he was referring to Israel's "continued building of settlements" in occupied Palestinian territory, a policy opposed by France.
 
"I hope everything will be done for negotiations to move forward," he said as he and Netanyahu made joint statements to the press.
 
Talks between Israel and the Palestinians have been at a standstill since the failure of US mediation in the spring of 2014.
 
israelpalestine

Share this article

