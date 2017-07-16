Advertisement

France sees Brexit as tool to weaken London: leaked memo

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
16 July 2017
15:34 CEST+02:00
londonbrexit

Share this article

France sees Brexit as tool to weaken London: leaked memo
Photo: TTstudio/Depostiphotos
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
16 July 2017
15:34 CEST+02:00
France is seeking to use Brexit to weaken the City of London, the British finance sector's EU pointman warned in a leaked report published on Sunday.
"They are crystal clear about their underlying objective: the weakening of Britain, the ongoing degradation of the City of London," Jeremy Browne, a former government minister who is now the City's Brexit envoy, said in a memo.
 
The leaked report, published by the Mail on Sunday tabloid, was written as a summary to ministers of a trip made by Browne to France in early July.
 
"The meeting with the French Central Bank was the worst I have had anywhere in the EU. They are in favour of the hardest Brexit. They want disruption," he said.
 
Browne acknowledged there may be political benefits to France of playing "bad cop" in the negotiations on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, which began last month and are due to resume in Brussels on Monday.
 
But "we should nevertheless have our eyes open that France sees Britain and the City of London as adversaries, not partners".
 
This approach was not confined to a few officials, but was a "whole-of-France collective endeavour, made both more giddy and more assertive by the election of (Emmanuel) Macron" as president in May, according to Browne.
 
The Mail on Sunday headlined the story "Macron's Brexit Saboteurs".
 
Browne adds that "every country, not unreasonably, is alive to the opportunities that Brexit provides, but the French go further".
 
He says they are "seemingly happy to see outcomes detrimental to the City of London even if Paris is not the beneficiary".
 
Paris is competing with Dublin, Frankfurt and other centres for an expected shift in finance jobs out of London as a result of Brexit.
 
With Britain at risk of losing the "passporting rights" financial firms use to deal with clients in the rest of the bloc, employees in direct contact with customers may need to be based on EU territory in future.
 
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe earlier this month laid out a raft of measures aimed at boosting Paris's attractiveness, including eliminating the top income tax bracket.
 
Browne, who was an MP for the pro-European Liberal Democrats until 2015, served as a junior foreign office minister in former prime minister David Cameron's coalition government. He was appointed special representative to the EU by the City of London Corporation, which represents the financial sector, in September 2015.
londonbrexit

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat

Brexit: France to cut income tax and open international schools to entice London's bankers to Paris

UK makes pension and health pledges for British expats post Brexit

France sees 254 percent jump in Brits seeking French citizenship since Brexit

French president Macron says door is still open for UK to stay in EU

Buoyant Macron hosts weakened Theresa May in Paris for hard talks on Brexit

'Hard Brexit is off the table': Brits in France react to shock UK election result

Is Emmanuel Macron's win in France really bad news for Brexit?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer
Advertisement

What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to snack (or not) like a French person
Advertisement
4,370 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. WATCH: French military band dazzles Macron, Trump with Daft Punk rendition
  2. Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
  3. Macron tells Trump 'nothing will ever separate' France and US
  4. French Jews condemn Netanyahu's invite to Paris Vel d'Hiv ceremony
  5. France sees Brexit as tool to weaken London: leaked memo
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
View all notices
Advertisement