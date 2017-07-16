Advertisement

British glider pilot killed in French Alps crash

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
16 July 2017
03:57 CEST+02:00
pilotcrashaeroplane

Share this article

British glider pilot killed in French Alps crash
The crash occurred north of Briancon. Photo: David Martyn/Depositphotos
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
16 July 2017
03:57 CEST+02:00
A British pilot reported missing in the French Alps was found dead on Saturday in the debris of his crashed glider, the prosecutor for the Gap region said.
Mountain rescue had been alerted late Friday to the disappearance of the 69-year-old pilot, who had taken off earlier that day from the Serres-La Batie aerodrome.
 
Rescuers found the body of the British pilot and the crashed glider at an altitude of some 2,300 metres.
 
According to the Gap prosecutor, the pilot, whose name was not released, smashed into a mountain summit near the commune of Val-des-Pres, north of Briancon in southeastern France.
 
Aviation authorities have been called to investigate the cause of the crash.
pilotcrashaeroplane

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

British father and 10-month-old baby killed in horrific road crash in northwestern France

Four Portuguese tourists killed in France coach crash

Egypt to send French MS804 crash victims home for burial

One dead after school bus collides with truck in France

Eight seriously injured in southern France train crash

Egyptair crash investigators get access to voice box

'People smugglers' in France police chase are Iraqi Kurds

British father and two children killed in French road crash
Advertisement

Recent highlights

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer
Advertisement

What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to snack (or not) like a French person
Advertisement
4,370 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
  2. French Jews condemn Netanyahu's invite to Paris Vel d'Hiv ceremony
  3. France sees Brexit as tool to weaken London: leaked memo
  4. British glider pilot killed in French Alps crash
  5. Macron enters into open war with France’s armed forces chief
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
View all notices
Advertisement