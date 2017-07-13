Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut

Photo: AFP

A Canadian rapper has provoked the anger of Bretons after comparing the French region’s famous Kouign-Amann cake to a doughnut.

Mark Durksen might have to strike the western French region of Brittany off his list of possible holiday spots.

With just a few words thrown out into the Twittersphere, Durksen had Bretons spluttering on their cake and cider when he insulted them not just once but twice.

Not only did he say the traditional Breton cake Kouign-Amann, made with layers of butter and sugar that looks like a cross between a croissant and a big muffin, was akin to a doughnut (or donut).

He also suggested they don’t come from Brittany at all but the French region of Canada.

“Kouign-Amann is like a cross between a croissant and a cake donut. Montreal pastries are awesome,” he said.

#KouignAmann is like a cross between a croissant and a cake donut. #Montreal pastries are awesome. pic.twitter.com/sciKGkeGKX — Mark Durksen (@markdurksen) July 6, 2017

That sent Bretons lunging for the phones to take to Twitter to ridicule the rapper, with one telling him he had "insulted the whole of Brittany".

The tweets below are an example of the kind of wrath he incurred.

You've insulted all of Brittany. Prepare for centuries of passive-agressive war. Beware : we're everywhere.

Donut, really ?? I can't even. — EnslaveThePolarBears (@_Katell_) July 10, 2017

#KouignAmannGate : The Bretons ready to invade Canada again... 😜 pic.twitter.com/G5M4StbwoT — BRΞIZH is BΞAUTIFUL (@BreizhOfficiel) July 11, 2017

Duuuude, you've just unleashed the wrath of all Bretons. They have druids. Real ones. pic.twitter.com/OtwL13gu83 — Stephanie Lamy (@WCM_JustSocial) July 10, 2017