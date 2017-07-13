Advertisement

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
13 July 2017
15:25 CEST+02:00
brittanygastronomy

Share this article

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
13 July 2017
15:25 CEST+02:00
A Canadian rapper has provoked the anger of Bretons after comparing the French region’s famous Kouign-Amann cake to a doughnut.

Mark Durksen might have to strike the western French region of Brittany off his list of possible holiday spots.

With just a few words thrown out into the Twittersphere, Durksen had Bretons spluttering on their cake and cider when he insulted them not just once but twice.

Not only did he say the traditional Breton cake Kouign-Amann, made with layers of butter and sugar that looks like a cross between a croissant and a big muffin, was akin to a doughnut (or donut).

He also suggested they don’t come from Brittany at all but the French region of Canada.

“Kouign-Amann is like a cross between a croissant and a cake donut. Montreal pastries are awesome,” he said.

That sent Bretons lunging for the phones to take to Twitter to ridicule the rapper, with one telling him he had "insulted the whole of Brittany".

The tweets below are an example of the kind of wrath he incurred.

 

 

 

brittanygastronomy

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

Holidaymakers in France's Brittany warned about skin cancer risks

Brittany joins Bali and Bhutan in 'world's greenest places'

Another Brittany village named as France's favourite

Supertide on the French coast swallows tourists' cars

France's 'prettiest river' polluted by huge... butter slick

French village recruits druid healer to cover for doctors

Hollande treats Obama to three-star French cuisine

Nordics outshine French at culinary world cup
Advertisement

Recent highlights

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer
Advertisement

What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to snack (or not) like a French person
Advertisement
4,329 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How best to celebrate Bastille Day in France
  2. Gregory: The smiling boy whose murder haunts France 33 years on
  3. France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said
  4. Bulletproof screens, snipers and haute cuisine: Paris prepares for Trump's visit
  5. French to hold (non-binding) referendum on England rejoining historical region of Anjou
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Stone built Normandy house
03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement