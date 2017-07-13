IN IMAGES: Donald Trump given red carpet treatment in Paris amid tight security

Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump is in Paris with his wife Melania. Here's a look at some of the best images from their brief trip to the French capital.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are on 24-hour trip to Paris where they were welcomed by French president Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte.

The pair were given a tour of some of the French capital's most famous sites before attending Friday's parade on the Champs-Elysees.

Donald Trump in his armoured car known as "The Beast"...

Trump and Macron stand during the US and French national anthems during a welcome ceremony at Les Invalides in Paris.

People gathered outside to welcome the US President to Les Invalides.

The two presidents review troops during the welcome ceremony at Les Invalides.

@POTUS and @EmmanuelMacron reviewing the French troops gathered to greet them during the arrival ceremony at Les Invalides #TrumpParis pic.twitter.com/Plm0C5Gbfj — Sara Cook (@saraecook) July 13, 2017

First lady Melania Trump joined France's "first lady" Brigitte Macron for a tour of the French capital's iconic Notre-Dame cathedral.